With today’s day, Thursday 1st Decembergoing to regimen another piece of the Acinque Ice Arenathe renovated ice rink in Varese which, in addition to the ice area, includes a series of other areas dedicated to various sports and activities.

Today’s news is the opening of the gym and fitness training rooms: 400 square meters of weight room con latest generation equipment, a cardio area with various types of machines, a large space for functional training and one dedicated to cycling of each level with interactive rollers for cycling indoors.

Two training rooms where it will be possible to carry out activities of this kind divided between high, medium and low intensity so as to meet the needs of an ever-increasing number of enthusiasts. From Monday 5 December, among other things, who subscribes to a monthly subscription at the gym will be able try all courses for free throughout the month of December.

At the same time they kicked off online reservations (across the official site) for free skating: whoever takes advantage of this channel will be able – through a QRCode – skip the queue at the entrance and at the skate rental, avoiding the cash desks and (to collect the skates) going directly to the operator.



