L’Acmella Oleracea is a plant from South America and ofTropical Africa used by Kate Middleton as a natural anti-wrinkle cosmetic. In fact, it seems that the action of this ancient and very powerful plant gives effects similar to a lifting treatment.

It seems that recently the Princess of Wales, Kate Middletonwould have confessed an important beauty secret of hers, even recommending it to MichelleObama. Indiscretions, in fact, are rumored that Kate Middleton would use a specific serum to keep the skin young, turgid and toned. Such serum would be composed of Acmella Oleraceaa plant with extraordinary properties, originally from South Americawhich would have potential similar to botulinum toxin and which would act as a real natural botox by counteracting the relaxation of the skin due to the passage of time.

L‘Acmella Olercea, therefore, it would seem to be used to counteract wrinkles and the typical signs of age. The active ingredient of the plant would therefore contribute to slowing down the aging process of the skin due to time, counteracting and slowing down the appearance of wrinkles.

The discovery and use of cosmetics as anti-wrinkles

The merit of the discovery of the potential of the plant is due to Francoise Barbira Freedmanan anthropologist who, in 1975during a visit to Amazonia immediately understands its virtues. Over the years it has been found that theAcmella Oleracea contains what Spilantonoone of the active ingredients extracted from the plant in question, which could be used as an anti-wrinkle cosmetic.

The advantage of applying the serum based on Acmella Oleracea lies in the fact that the plant would induce a production of collagen by contrasting the relaxation of the skin itself. In addition to the confirmed anti-aging properties useful for counteracting wrinkles and the natural aging that the skin undergoes, the plant also has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties.

