“It’s not going in the right direction, it’s baptizing a disguised addiction,” said the national president of Snami, Angelo Testa. Per Pina Onotri, Secretary General of the Smi “the start of the bargaining starts off on the wrong foot, because it does not implement what the category repeatedly requests”

06 FEB –

The proposals of the Regions-Health Sector Committee of the Guidelines for the Acn of general medicine which will open the doors to the start of negotiations are to be returned to the sender.

Smile and Dream they distance themselves from the document and ask for it to be changed.

“The start of negotiation for the general practice ACN starts off on the wrong foot because it does not implement what has been repeatedly requested by the category in the last two years – he said Pina Onotri, General Secretary of the Italian Doctors Union – moreover, he does not take into account the contents of the parliamentary motion (1-00618) approved by all parties in the last legislature, in June 2022, which committed the Government to find the necessary resources in the context of the renewal of the contracts, in order to guarantee adequate protection for the professionals of the contracted medicine with regard to the recognition of the accident at work, the right to holidays, assisted maternity, sick leave, as well as ongoing policies for equal opportunities. This document of address does not contain any of this!”.

“The resources invested in the area are negligible, (even less than those for medical management) – he continues – they do not take into account either the organizational effort made by doctors in recent years, or current inflation. Not to mention the continuity of care doctors, the eternal Cinderella of the category and the doctors 118 not even mentioned in the new act- At this rate there will be fewer and fewer doctors willing to deal with general medicine, the exodus of many will be encouraged and the new entries. The three million Italians who are without a family doctor will become many more without a real change of direction in the contractual policies for general medicine. It is not just a question of better salaries, even if, it should be stressed, that Italian doctors are the worst paid in Europe (behind Spain, Portugal and Turkey) but also of greater protection and rights”.

“The Regions-Health Sector Committee – he concludes – integrates the policy act allowing the opening of discussion of a contract that aims at salary increases, new protections and new rights for general medicine. To achieve all this, we need a new agile, streamlined, modern, simple, clear contractual instrument, instead of a Gothic-Byzantine treatise that is not easy to read even for insiders”.

For the national president Snami, Angel Head: “The lines proposed by the Conference of the Regions are a viaticum for the progressive impoverishment of general medicine. This type of orientation will lead to the depopulation of small towns, to the early retirement of older doctors and will also be a hard blow for young people who, instead of entering local medicine, will prefer to work in hospitals, where true addiction gives more protection than addiction, equally true, but disguised by the 38 hours per week that the guidelines envisage”.

“The act of address – he continues Gianfranco BrecciaSnami national secretary – reproposes contractual elements that Snami has publicly opposed and denounced over the months, giving voice to an entire category that is continually subjected to real harassment of treatment, despite being the only real guarantee for the protection of the right to health in the territories”.

“Unlike other union acronyms – concludes President Testa – we definitely distance ourselves from the exaggerated praise in favor of the Regions and the Ministry. We are interested in building the right working conditions for general practitioners, so we reject this address to the sender. I urgently convened the central committee and the national council, on Sunday 12 February, to decide with all the union management the actions to be taken against the masked addiction they want to offer us, regardless of the real needs of local medicine.”

06 February 2023

© breaking latest news



Other articles in Work and Professions

