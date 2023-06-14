Acne can also depend on this unexpected “enemy”.

Among the causes of acne there is one that almost nobody knows: what is it? The “enemy” of leather is in every home, incredible.

Among the most common skin disorders there is undoubtedly theacne. The pimples that crowd the skin of the face are typical of adolescence and beyond, and are caused by various factors. Stress, wrong products, unregulated diet and much more can affect its birth and development, but there is an enemy present in every home that no one knows.

For acne it is always good to contact a dermatologist, who will not only be able to identify the origin of this problem, but will also be able to understand the most suitable cure. There are some small precautions, however, that can be put into practice to mitigate the disturbance.

You have smooth and perfect skin, without those hateful pimples that pop up on your forehead, nose and chin, it’s possible. The first step is skincare cure, which must be done consistently and above all using the right products. The second step is to limit your stress and your intake overly processed foods, which stimulate the secretion of sebum. But there is a totally unexpected cause of acne. That’s what it’s all about.

Acne, enemy number 1 hides at home

An element that no one ever takes into consideration is the bed and, in particular, the cushion. Thinking about it, this is where the head rests and therefore the face, which rubs on the fabric and remains there for several consecutive hours. As reported by quotidiano.netit’s just there fatter very often cause the onset or worsening of acne.

The well-known site reports how pillowcases should be change at least once a week. This is because germs and bacteria are deposited on them which, during the night, come into close contact with the skin, inflaming it and increasing the onset of pimples and imperfections.

The well-known digital newspaper advises against using cotton pillowcases. The best fabric is silk, as it is smoother and more delicate on the skin. Additionally, this material is naturally hypoallergenic and is great for those with acne or skin problems.

The trend to use silk pillowcases is spreading more and more, among those suffering from skin problems and beyond. These, in fact, are good for both the skin and the hair hairas it limits their electricity and makes them softer and brighter.