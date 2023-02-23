The cream demonstrates long-term efficacy and safety

Acne patients over the age of 12 can benefit from the effects of a 1% clascoterone cream. The drug has in fact proved to be effective and safe in the long term.

Acne is an inflammation of the pilosebaceous apparatus. Normally, the sebaceous glands produce sebum, an oily substance which reaches the surface of the skin through the pores, lubricating it and contributing to the formation of the skin’s hydrolipidic film.

When a person suffers from acne, the glands produce an altered sebum, which together with the desquamation of the keratinocytes in the follicle forms a plug that blocks the follicular canal, facilitating the proliferation of bacteria that can cause inflammation and infection inside the blocked follicle.

Clascoterone cream 1%, a topical androgen receptor inhibitor approved for the treatment of acne vulgaris









