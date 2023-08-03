Acne in adulthood: what it depends on and how to treat it

It is called late-stage acne because unlike juvenile acne that appears during the development phase, it can occur in adulthood even without a previous juvenile acne disorder

L’adult acne it mainly affects an age group between 30 and 40 years old. And in women, in 8 out of 10 cases, it is recurrences of adolescence. However, late-onset cases are not uncommon, i.e. far from the stage of puberty in which acne often occurs.

Acne affects the skin of the totalbut pimples and blackheads are often visible even on neck, back, chest and shoulders because they are the areas of the body with a large concentration of sebaceous glands.

In adulthood, its manifestation occurs slightly different from the youth. The main symptom of acne tardive are indeed the so-called blackheads or blackheads, accompanied by pimples and redness and in some cases by pimples and pustules.

Tardive acne, what are the causes and effective treatments

The formation of acne occurs due to theclogging of skin pores, it is a consequence of the excessive production of sebum which in turn affects the activity of some bacteria that cause inflammation.

How to treat adult acne

The main causes of its manifestation can be attributed to one genetic predisposition, but also to stress and anxiety which can cause hormonal alterations and to pollution. In the premenstrual period, during pregnancy or in the presence of ovarian cysts, for example, the production of androgens increases, male hormones that stimulate the sebaceous glands and follicles.

Se in adolescents, acne appears with an increase in the level of hormonesalso in adulthood can occur a new increase. For example under conditions of stress, when particular hormones that affect skin health are stimulated. A further cause can be attributed to thetaking some medications such as corticosteroids or androgens which can lead to acne formation.

In the mildest forms, the dermatologist usually recommends the use of topical products containing benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acidHowever, it is important to always choose non-comedogenic and oil-free products and always remove make-up before going to sleep.

In case of moderate or severe acne can be useful, in addition to local applications, also the intake of targeted antibiotics which help eliminate or slow the growth of bacteria and reduce inflammation. Azelaic acid, in addition to having an antibacterial function, acts on the process of formation of comedones and has an antiseborrheic action.

If acne is very serious and refractory to the use of other drugs, the dermatologist can prescribe a synthetic retinoid called isotretinoin. It is a drug that helps normalize sebaceous production and reduce inflammation.

As with many other skin problems you need to have the consistency in treatments and combine the adoption of one with the treatments prescribed by the dermatologist healthy lifestyleaway from stressors and full of healthy foods.

