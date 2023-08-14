Acorai Receives Breakthrough Device Designation for Its Non-Invasive…

Acorai AB

Acorai, a Swedish medical technology start-up, announced today that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Breakthrough Device Designation to Acorai’s heart monitor. The Cardiac Monitor is a device used to noninvasively determine diastolic pulmonary artery pressure (dPAP), systolic pulmonary artery pressure (sPAP) and mean pulmonary artery pressure (mPAP) in patients with stage C heart failure referred for hemodynamic monitoring.

Acorai is developing the first non-invasive intracardiac pressure monitoring (IPCM) device with a unique, patented hardware technology and a proprietary machine learning system. The device is intended as a companion test for qualified healthcare professionals. It is designed to be used alongside standard hospital or clinic assessment to detect hemodynamic congestion and support personalized treatment of HF.

The application for recognition as a Breakthrough Device was supported by preliminary data from 281 patients from the Swedish 400-person pilot study, which showed a strong correlation with the invasive gold standard measurements of lung pressure. The full analysis of this study is currently being submitted for the Acorai has received ethical approval in five countries, including the United States, to conduct a larger study of 1,200 people to ensure the device is generalizable in a global heart failure population. [NCT05835024]

“A massive turning point in our device development”

Filip Peters, CEO and co-founder of Acorai, said: “We could not be happier with the FDA’s decision and it represents a major milestone for us as a company. Congratulations to the entire Acorai team who have worked hard to To make this possible.” Kasper Bourdette, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder, added, “Receiving Breakthrough Designation is a massive turning point in our device development and we are extremely pleased with this decision. that we are on the right track and a motivation for the team at [Acorai]to bring the device to regulatory approvals in the coming months.” Jakob Gelberg, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, commented, “From ideating to bringing together such a talented group of people on our team, we believe we have what it takes to make our device available to patients who need it most. Regular FDA reviews at this stage of development are critical to ensure we can meet the challenges ahead.”

Founded in 2019, Acorai has an experienced and diverse team of 11 different nationalities in the fields of hardware, software, clinical, finance and machine learning. Matthew Mace, Chief Scientific Officer (formerly at Abbott), commented, “We have a very capable team at Acorai; from my time with CardioMEMS at Abbott, to Filip’s machine learning experience from the financial sector, to our clinical and regulatory team’s extensive experience with Class II and III devices. The secret of our continued success lies in our ability to remotely reach out to the best talent from around the world who share a common goal. Achieving this designation is a credit to the entire team working around the clock to achieve our company’s vision of setting the new standard in heart failure care.”

Effects of “Breakthrough Device Designation”:

Receiving the Breakthrough Device Designation accelerates the development and testing process and underscores Acorai’s potential to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of heart failure. This designation is a testament to Acorai’s commitment to driving innovation in patient care.

Andrew J. Sauer, MD, Acorai’s Chief Clinical Advisor, emphasized, “Intracardiac pressure monitoring (ICPM) is a proven method for treating patients with heart failure, but the existing non-invasive methods are unsuitable for routine clinical use. If proven in larger studies, Acorai’s non-invasive device could dramatically improve access to hemodynamic monitoring in a hospital or clinic without the need for an invasive procedure. It would be expected that with similar accuracy to invasive alternatives, system-wide application would almost certainly result in resource savings while improving outcomes for heart failure patients.”

Information about Acorai

Acorai is developing a scalable medical device for non-invasive intracardiac pressure monitoring to improve heart failure management for more than 64 million patients worldwide. The Acorai system uses the patented SAVE Sensor System and proprietary machine learning models clinically proven to have accuracy comparable to invasive gold standards.

Backed by Bayer, KHP Ventures, Life Science Invest and Golden Angel Investors, Acorai has an experienced medtech team and corporate advisory board with experience at GE Healthcare, Occlutech, Abbott and AstraZeneca and clinical partnerships with the world‘s leading hospitals.

Visit to learn more about Acorai’s potential to become the new standard in heart failure treatment and a leader in non-invasive patient care.

Brief Summary: The Acorai intracardiac monitoring system is not FDA cleared for clinical use in the United States and is an investigational product. The granting of a Breakthrough Device Designation does not constitute FDA approval or a guarantee of product approval.

