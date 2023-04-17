Acoustic Ed Sheeran teases new album to fans

It was a difficult year for Ed Sheeran: the discovery of cancer in his pregnant wife, the sudden death of his best friend, the accusations of plagiarism. A difficult and painful year that he wanted to put in his tenth album ‘-‘ or subtract, subtracted to be released on May 5th. A work of subtraction that led him to write an acoustic record, a subtraction of what is superfluous to “look into the depths of my soul”.

Putting aside the work of ten years, he wrote the 14 tracks in a month with Aaron Copland which are a sort of very personal psychoanalysis to face a particularly difficult moment. This evening at the Fabrique in Milan he appears on stage in front of just over 400 winners drawn from those who have booked the disc. Accompanied only by the piano and his guitar with the first song he wrote for the new work Boats. “At that time I felt like I was drowning in the waves, I didn’t see an exit,” he explains. He is honest about Jamal’s death, which he heard about four hours before he died. “I didn’t believe it. We lived next door, we went to the bar and I found myself at his funeral and the next song – he says – talks about this. It’s called ‘Eyes Closed’, the song released at the end of March that anticipates the release of the album ‘Eyes Closed’ is about the pain “while I’m holding back the tears and my friends are elsewhere”, “I’ve lost more than a friend, I’ve lost you” he sings with his eyes practically closed in a warm voice. “I think it’s important to feel sad, it’s a way of remembering and this is about Life Goes On'”, life goes on. And then there’s ‘End of Youth’ and ‘Colorblind’. Ed recounts the phone call from his wife who told him about tumor while preparing for a concert. ‘They’re fine now’ but seeing the person you love most go through these things made him write ‘Sycamore’. He promises that ‘the heavy stuff is about to end’ and begins ‘the fun stuff coming soon”. Sings the ‘should have closed the album’ based on the idea that ‘if we can get through this, we can get through anything’, ‘No Strings’. But then he decided to end it with ‘The Fields of Aberfeldy’ written in Scotland in 2012, a song that was included in the ten-year project of this acoustic album which he then turned upside down when his life turned upside down. A “calm” song about falling in love, ending a capella to applause. Then it’s time to “improve the mood” with his hits also sung by the public like Perfect also in the Italian version. “The only foreign language I speak” he says, indeed that he learned after working with Andrea Bocelli precisely for the song. Then it’s his turn to ‘Bad Habits’ mixed with ‘Shivers’, ‘Thinking Out Loud’, ‘Shape of You’. By dint of subtracting, he remains alone on stage but it is much more than enough. To say goodbye he chooses ‘The Parting Glass’, the glass of the stirrup, Irish folksong for the closing of the pubs, mixed with ‘The Afterglow’.

