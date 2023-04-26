Acoustic Pollution, when noise hurts: health risks

A form of pollution often underestimated but which has a high negative impact on the life of man, animals and the environment.

One of the inconveniences that afflicts those who live mainly in the metropolis and in big cities crowded and busy, it is noise pollution, that form of pollution caused byexcessive presence of noise. Overpopulation, the excessive comings and goings of means of transport, often heavy ones, buses and trucks, the music coming from commercial establishments, all causes that add up to the noise of the cities.

Noise pollution is often underestimatedthe weight and thenegative impact it has on human life and the environment. Often the noise, because it is so frequent and widespread, it almost becomes a background to which you inevitably get used to, that over time even if in small doses, damages the hearing system.

Noise pollution it differs in various categories depending on the type, the way in which it occurscontinuous or discontinuous, stationary, constant, and according to the sources of origin. There is noise pollution due to vehicle traffic, that caused by railway stations and airports and air traffic, still that of industrial activities and commercial and the softer ones, typical of everyone’s everyday life, gods weather phenomena and the home environment.

Noise exposure, an indicator of population health

The measurement of noise pollution takes place via the monometera very precise device that detects the intensity of the noise, the sound pressure level at the various frequencies. Unfortunately, the noise problem becomes serious and real in the most inhabited areas of large cities and metropolises, whose population falls into the category exposed to noise value equal to 65 decibels during the day and equal to or greater than 55 decibels during the night.

L’World Health Organization has seriously considered the matter, inserting exposure to noise is among the health indicators of the European community. In fact, the negative effects of exposure to constant and intense noise on humans, can cause various damages to health: problems with the cardiovascular system, high blood pressure, anxiety, stress, depression, sleep disturbances and even hearing loss.

A negative impact on the life of animals

Noise pollution produces negative effects also on the environment and faunadisorientation, subsequent death and even extinction, these are all likely consequences that the noise of activities can cause on animals, forever compromising the tranquility of their natural habitat.

Exist some tricks that can be taken into consideration to prevent harm and reduce the negative impact of noise on your life. For example, you can insulate your home acoustically through sound-absorbing panels and floors, quality hermetically sealed fixtures, the new ones are all like this, with double and triple glazing.

