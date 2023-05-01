acquisition of assets for 229 billion – breaking latest news

Third collapse of an important US bank: this time it’s the turn of the First Republic of San Francisco. It is not a giant, but it is one of the largest medium-sized institutions in the country. After a convulsive and hasty auction, organized by the monetary authorities over the weekend, at dawn this morning, before the opening of the markets (America does not celebrate May Day), the agreement with JPMorgan Chase was announced: what remains of First, now practically bankrupt, is taken over by the largest bank in the United States.

Chase, led by Jamie Dimon, a banker who already in 2008 agreed to have his institution absorb the assets of another bankrupt bank, Bear Stearns, will take over the insured and uninsured deposits still not withdrawn by First’s customers (about 100 billions of dollars). The 173 billion of loans from the First Republic and 30 billion of portfolio securities will also pass to the New York bank. The operation will cost 229.1 billion dollars.

The FDIC, the agency that insures bank deposits, will contribute to the bailout by sharing loan losses with Chase (13 billion to be paid by the federal body) and will grant Chase loans of 50 billion.

The auction and the tranquility of the markets The auction ended in the night between Sunday and Monday. If a buyer had not been found, First Republic would have come under the direct control of the FDIC: an extreme intervention that had become necessary because its collapse had put the US credit system under stress again after a month's lull. Previously the markets had been reassured by the guarantees of the Federal Reserve, ready to take on all the burdens of the bankruptcy of SVB, the bank of Silicon Valley, and of the Signature Bank: an extraordinary intervention, outside of any rule, decided to avoid risks systemic.

A first buffering of the crisis and then the collapse Latent since mid-March, the days of the SVB crack, the crisis of the First Republic, due to the massive withdrawal of deposits by frightened customers, had been temporarily buffered by the intervention of a consortium of banks which had granted a loan of 30 billions of dollars, in addition to support from the Federal Reserve.