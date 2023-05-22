acquitted because he perceived an unjust prevarication

The man who in 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic, had insulted the police officers who asked him to show the green pass needed to travel on long-distance means of transport, has been acquitted. For the court, the fact does not constitute a crime.

“You’re no use… you make people miss the train… you’re pieces of m…”: this is what some railway police officers had told denouncing a forty-year-old man for resisting a public official in Milan.

The forty-year-old was acquitted by the Court of Milan because, as the newspaper explained The Corriere della Sera, the fact does not constitute a crime: for the judge he would have reacted like this because he would have had the perception that the agents would have had a prevaricating attitude towards him.

The dynamics

The facts date back to January 17, 2021: around 6.50, during the green pass control procedures, a man got nervous precisely because of the long lines caused by this activity. He started complaining about missing the train to Perugia enough to stir up the people present against the policemen. According to the agents, when asked for documents, the man would then have gone into a rage and would have insulted the policemen who had then decided to drag him out.

The lawyer Claudia Invernizzi, who defends the forty-year-old, instead argued in the courtroom that her client had politely asked if he could get out of line just to catch the train. You specified that a policeman mimed a fascist salute and another he would have intimidated him by raising a truncheon. The investigators would then have forcefully dragged him out of the line and from here the man’s insults to the agents would have arisen. From that activity, the forty-year-old would also have suffered some trauma and problems in his hip, knee and arm.

The judge, after hearing both versions, ruled that the version of one of the policemen “discounts more than a doubt in terms of full reliability”. You then defined the agent’s story as unlikely as the “man’s attempt to escape, with a clean record that he had nothing to fear from the police and who, moreover, was burdened with baggage that certainly would have made the escape decidedly short”.

He then argued that the man’s reaction came from the fact that the requests “of the agents to show the documents and their subsequent decision to take the man to the offices, moreover by dragging him, may have been experienced by him as an unjust prevarication” .

And for this reason “his subsequent, far more serious and certainly outrageous offenses to the agents (“you are pieces of m…”) must be considered as having been discriminated against (at least on a putative level).

The judge’s decision

The judge therefore considers the man’s offenses to be truthful, but argues that these came because the forty-year-old he would have experienced the police intervention as unjust. A sensation on which the physical disproportion between the man and the four agents who dragged him away would also have weighed. Indeed, this allegedly “strengthened his belief that he was the victim of an arbitrary or unjustly persecutory act”.