ACR Convergence 2023: Insights from Leading Rheumatology Specialists

The convention was carried out successfully, receiving participation from several rheumatology specialists from around the world.



By: Mariana Mestizo Hernandez

November 15, 2023

Within the framework of the annual convention of the American College of Rheumatology Titled Convergence 2023, prominent professionals in the area of ​​rheumatology met to discuss the most important topics and advances in the specialty.

In this regard, Dr. Tania Águila, internal medicine resident at the University of Puerto Rico; Dr. Liliana Serrano, internal medicine resident at the University of Puerto Rico and Dr. Luis Álvarez, rheumatology fellow, shared their first impressions of the event exclusively with Medicine and Public Health Magazine.

Relevant advances in multiple diseases and drugs

Dr. Luis Álvarez reported that within the convention he has observed that in the treatment of interstitial lung disease, significant doses of steroids are sometimes administered and cyclophosphamide has been used in previous treatments. However, these medications have multiple side effects.

See the full program here.

Currently, new drugs, such as nintedanib, classified as antifibrotics, are being introduced onto the scene. In addition, various studies are being carried out with the aim of evaluating the possibility of combining these new treatments with immunosuppressants, in the hope of obtaining more favorable results.

“These studies are changing how these diseases are seen, in addition, these side effects of toxic drugs are being reduced. It is always good to be at the forefront, learn about new medications and conventions like this keep you up to date and it is always good to participate in them,” he concluded.

Interest in conditions such as lupus

Dr. Liliana Serrano expressed her interest in the study of lupus. Currently, she is preparing a presentation that will address the relationship between COVID-19 and this condition, as well as its manifestation in Puerto Rican patients.

“We created this cohort of patients who were affected by COVID, we talked about the symptoms of the therapies they used, we observed that they did not behave very differently in manifestations such as mortality, hospitalizations, it was very similar with respect to those who did not have the disease, but comorbidities must be taken into account,” he added.

Specialists and their first impressions of ACR Convergence 2023

“I love these types of conferences because it gives you the opportunity to leave Puerto Rico, learn about the world of rheumatology and interact a lot with people from other countries. I have met people from Qatar, Italy, obviously the United States. We have been to excellent conferences, especially for us who are starting out, it is a unique educational experience,” said Dr. Serrano.

“Rheumatology is a field where new things are always being discovered, that is the good thing about coming to these conferences, to stay up to date with what is happening right now in the specialty,” added Dr. Águila.

For his part, Dr. Álvarez commented that, “this is my first participation in the rheumatology congress, a unique and quite enriching experience, one of the things that impressed me the most when talking about interstitial lung disease, in patients with of connective tissue, treatment is very difficult, taking into account that it is an aggressive and progressive condition.