ACR Convergence 2023: The Premier Rheumatology Event in the World

The most important rheumatology event in the world will take place at the San Diego Convention Center, California starting next Friday, November 10.

By: Maria Camila Sanchez

November 09, 2023

From November 10 to 15, the American College of Rheumatology will hold the ACR Convergence 2023, the most important annual rheumatology event for the global medical community, at the San Diego Convention Center in California.

This prestigious event not only offers a unique opportunity for the collection of knowledge in rheumatological practice but also the updating of recent research and the most important advances in the field of rheumatology.

The Medicine and Public Health Magazine is present at the most important event for rheumatologists worldwide

This event usually brings together, annually, the most prominent specialists in this area of ​​medicine from around the world and Puerto Rico will be present. Revista MSP and Dr. Oscar Soto Raíces, rheumatologist, current president of the Puerto Rican Foundation of Rheumatic Diseases (FER) and associate editor of the Medicine Magazine y Public health, will report in detail the latest news regarding updates in the management of common conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, fibromyalgia, among others, as well as diagnostic tests, treatments, and the latest news most relevant to professionals in this specialty.

Different modalities enabled

For this edition, the participants of the ACR Convergence 2023 will be able to choose to attend in person, follow the event online, or access the content that will be published on-demand during the 5 days of the convention. In this way, it can be guaranteed that each registered person can get the most out of the event based on their individual needs and preferences.

Access facilities

The “All Access” pass provides full access to all offers from ACR Convergence, including the advance programming for November 10 and 11, as well as all scientific sessions scheduled for November 12 to 15. This option provides maximum flexibility for those who wish to participate in both in-person and online scientific sessions. Additionally, all attendees, regardless of their mode of participation, will have on-demand access to session recordings through October 31, 2024, allowing them to review the content at their own time and convenience.

The “Scientific Sessions” pass offers access to all scientific sessions, including the Inaugural Session on November 11 and all scientific presentations from November 12 to 15. This option is ideal for those primarily interested in scientific discussions and advances in the field of rheumatology.

For those who prefer the in-person experience, the In Person pass provides access to all scientific sessions, poster room, exhibit hall, networking opportunities, and special events taking place during the in-person event.

On the other hand, the “Online” pass offers the possibility of accessing around 30 sessions that will be broadcast live through the virtual meeting website, allowing participants to enjoy the event from the comfort of their homes or offices.

