Acrophobia, an increasingly frequent disorder: what it is and how it manifests itself

Many suffer from acrophobia, but some do not know what this disorder is, here’s everything you need to know about this condition.

The acrophobesa is an increasingly frequent disorder. There are really many who feel a condition of discomfort due to this pathology. What is meant by acrophobia? Well, literally it’s about the fear of falling, a phobia of heights which leads to not looking out from balconies, windows and the like.

This fear it can come on suddenly and at any time, even in those who have never tried it before. Be warned though, don’t worry, fear of heights is natural and it is a sort of defense mechanism that the brain uses to avoid harm. Anyway, what are they the symptoms of acrophobia and what are the remedies to use? Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Acrophobia: how it manifests itself and which treatment to choose

The acrophobia it can manifest itself in different ways. The most common symptoms also occur when you are in safe conditions, for example while looking out from a house terrace protected by railings. In such situations it is possible to warn a sense of anxiety or distress, fear, severe chest pain, increased sweating, vertigo and even tachycardia.

Acrophobia, symptoms and how to control it (tantasalute.it)

Of course, if the symptoms are persistent when tackling heights and can’t be controlled, it means that you suffer from acrophobia. The discomfort can be physiological but also psychological and can calm down only when you get away from the dangerous situation. Over time, this condition can create various problems and can increase the accumulated stress.

So what to do to be able to defeat acrophobia? You have to follow a real therapeutic treatment. Indeed, it must set micro-goals to reach to face heights and get your body used to fight the phobia. Obviously the different ones steps must be gradualtherefore it is important to set realistic and balanced goals.

We must also remember that the main objective it doesn’t have to be eliminating fear altogetherma learn to manage itAlways keeping your negative emotions under control. It can be useful too ask for advice or help from others who have suffered from this condition in the past but have now managed to overcome their fears. Treasuring their advice and experiences can be essential for combating acrophobia.

Finally, if you suffer from disabling levels of acrophobia, i.e. paralyzing yourself in front of a flight of stairs or the thought of reaching high floors, it may be appropriate consult a specialist and follow a specification cognitive behavioral therapy.

