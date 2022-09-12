Today, Friday 9 September, SIDeMasST (the Italian Society of Medical, Surgical, Aesthetic Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases) presented a new awareness campaign called “Signals on the skin” at the Hotel Nh Collection Milano CityLife. It is dedicated to actinic keratosis, a rough and scaly patch that forms on the skin after years of exposure to the sun. It is considered an initial form of squamous cell carcinoma, which tends to appear after the age of 40. To help you know and diagnose it, the SIDeMasST experts have organized free visits by appointment in 23 dermatological centers throughout Italy, with dermatological specialists.

The objectives of the initiative

It is estimated that in Italy at least 30% of the over 70s present at least one actinic keratosis. The anatomical sites where they develop are those chronically exposed to sunlight, such as the face, ears, scalp (in the case of balding) and the back of the hands. The risk of occurrence is higher for men and women with fair complexions, blond hair and light eyes. “The goal is to bring people simple and accurate information, designed to change their attitude towards things that may seem negligible, but which actually hide within themselves the germ of something that could develop into a skin tumor”, explained Giuseppe Monfrecola, the president of SIDeMasST.

Ketty Peris, director of the UOC Dermatology of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Foundation, explained that actinic keratosis manifests itself “with pink, red or brown spots” that initially “are only rough to the touch, but with time they thicken and become hard, of variable dimensions up to a few centimeters “.

How to book a visit

All citizens interested in joining the campaign can book themselves, until all available places are exhausted, at the number 02 82900619, active from Monday to Friday from 9:00 to 15:00. The operators who will answer will not only take the reservation if necessary, but will ask some screening questions agreed with the clinicians to understand if the subject may actually be suffering from actinic keratosis.

Here are all the stages of the campaign:

• Friday 23 September – Milan

• Saturday 24 September – Ancona, Avezzano, Bologna, Brescia, Catania, Florence, Naples, Padua, Pisa, Reggio Emilia, Rome, Turin, Trieste

• Saturday 1st October: Milan

• Sunday 4 October: Rome

• Saturday 8 October: Bari, Perugia

• Saturday 15 October: Messina

• Thursday 20 October: Siena