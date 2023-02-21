Normally used in the kitchen, the cinnamon is a spice that it has various beneficial properties on the organism and that it has been used since time immemorial in both traditional Chinese and Indian medicine. Lately a team of Iranian scholars he also highlighted its potential virtues in the cognitive fieldespecially the possibility of significantly reduce or prevent memory loss and improve learning.

The researchers arrived at these conclusions through a systematic review of 40 studies identified and chosen from over two thousand six hundred collected from various databases (PubMed, Scopus, Google Scholar and Web of Science).

In vivo experiments showed that cinnamon and its components (cinnamic acid, eugenol and cinnamaldehyde) have a positive effect on cognitive functionwhile in vitro studies have shown that the addition of cinnamaldehyde increases cell viability while reducing the aggregation of Tau protein (whose malfunction is related to Alzheimer’s) and amyloid beta. In addition, from a study focused on cinnamon supplementation among young people, it was seen that, In addition to improving cognitive function and memory, this spice is also useful for reducing symptoms of anxiety.

In conclusionthe researchers find the results of the review very encouraging and write that cinnamon could be used to prevent and reduce the deterioration of cognitive functions and could be used as an adjuvant in the treatment of related pathologies. Already a 2018 study had highlighted the fact that this spice could represent an interesting approach for the treatment and prevention of the onset and/or progression of Alzheimer’s diseasethe ideal therapeutic dosages of the various species of cinnamon now remain to be investigated, with further studies, in order to increase their credibility and safety profiles.

When buying cinnamon pay attention read the label carefully. The variety CASSIAcheaper, is richer in coumarin, an organic compound which, in high dosages, can be harmful to the liver. Much better to buy the variety CEYLONalso known as “true cinnamon”, more valuable and expensive, but with lower levels of coumarin.

