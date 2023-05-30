Action research on inequalities | International Health

Chiara Bodini, Martina Consoloni, Delia Da Mosto, Leonardo Mammana and Francesca Zanni

The results of the research showed how in Bologna, in a context characterized by a widespread presence of services, the issue of inequalities in health emerges as relevant and a priority to be addressed from a perspective of equity.

The Center for Studies and Research in International and Intercultural Health (CSI) of the University of Bologna has been involved in a project to combat health inequalities in the municipal area of ​​Bologna. The research activity report was presented in January 2023.[1]

The project, entitled “Equity in the right to health: the fight against inequalities in the city of Bologna”, was born in 2019 thanks to one collaboration between the University, the Local Health Authority, the Municipality and the S. Orsola-Malpighi University Hospital of Bologna, formalized within the Health Promotion Table through an agreement and related co-financing between the four entities. A first planning phase was carried out in the two-year period 2017-19 thanks to an informal collaboration between the Public Health Department of the Local Health Authority and the social promotion association Centro di Salute Internazionale e Interculturale (CSI-APS). The project adopted an interdisciplinary and multi-methodological action research approach and was divided into three phases, temporally overlapping and interdependent.

The first stage

The first phase consisted of an ecological study on the distribution of health outcome indicators (mortality from all causes, prevalence of diabetes, incidence of cardiovascular disease, incidence of all cancers) and access to services (hospitalization, access to the emergency department, polyprescribing of drugs and specialist visits, adherence to cancer screening programs rectum and breast) in the various statistical areas of the city of Bologna, correlated with demographic, social and economic indicators produced by the Municipality of Bologna (level of education, material resources, support and social networks).

The results, reported on city maps1 , showed how even in the Bologna context, characterized by a widespread presence of services, the issue of inequalities in health emerges as relevant and a priority to be addressed from a perspective of equity. In particular, the maps show that:

There are significant differences in the main indicators of health and access to services between the areas in the north (and in the eastern and western suburbs) and the areas in the center and south of the city. For example, the prevalence of diabetes is higher in the northern areas (and in the eastern and western suburbs), where the percentage of university graduates in the population aged 25-44 is lower (Figure 1).

There are significant correlations between socio-economic indicators and indicators of health and access to services;

The most disadvantaged areas coincide with those in which there are public housing sectors;

The areas with the worst indicators are also those in which recourse to health services is greater but often ineffective.[2]

Figure 1 – An example of the maps showing the geographical distribution of socio-demographic indicators (% people with degrees aged 25-44 out of the total population aged 25-44) and health indicators (prevalence of diabetes, Bayesian RR) in the Municipality of Bologna.

The second stage

To better understand the dynamics that contribute to undermining the ability to achieve full health equity, a second phase of qualitative research has been launched, aimed at investigating the ways in which the inequalities, highlighted by the quantitative research phase, are reproduced at the territorial level. The main questions that guided the research in the territories were:

What social determinants affect health locally and how?

How is the work of the services and other local realities configured in the area?

Are there devices for the participation and involvement of the inhabitants? Which ones and how do they work?

How did the Covid-19 pandemic intervene in the territories and what impact has it had on people’s needs and on the work of the services?

The qualitative research was conducted with service operators and local realities in six city areas identified together with the six Districts (one area per District) and led to the identification, analysis and detailed description of the social determinants involved in territorial level in the genesis of inequalities in health

Among the determinants identified across the areas taken into consideration, many are related with the living context (segregation, housing precariousness, lack of free access meeting spaces, neglect and sense of insecurity, relative lack of public transport, stigmatisation) and social (isolation and loneliness, conflict, racism), with economic and working conditions (poverty, unemployment, job insecurity), with aspects related to the fields of education (educational poverty) e of the power supply (gentrification, transformation of food contexts and habits).

The identified determinants also affected some parts of the health and social services system. In particular, in the areas of proximity, integration and participation (key elements of the health promotion approach), critical elements have emerged relating to: the distance (physical and relational) of social and health services; to an inter- and intra-service fragmentation; to a wait-and-see rather than a proactive approach; the establishment of mechanisms of dependence on services (welfare trap); to a widespread bureaucratization that hinders access to services and effective ways of taking charge. Thanks to the research-action approach, in the areas involved, the analysis was constantly shared with the main players in the services and virtuous dynamics were initiated in the directions, above all, of greater integration between services and a more articulated knowledge of the territories.[3],[4]

The third stage

The third planning phase saw the experimentation of actions to promote health equity inspired by the results of the study and co-planned with local services and with those who have decision-making roles at the level of public policies. During 2022, these actions took place in three of the six areas involved in the second phase of the project:

At the Boat Village (Borgo Panigale-Reno district), support was given to an inter-sectoral table set up to welcome the project and which has become a structural part of the local articulation of territorial services.

(Borgo Panigale-Reno district), support was given to an inter-sectoral table set up to welcome the project and which has become a structural part of the local articulation of territorial services. At Via Mondo and Via del Lavoro ( S.Donato-S.Vitale District), support was given to the Networks and Community Work Office [5] in the declination of a project on healthy eating with a view to promoting health, through the implementation of social mediation figures and contributing to a rethinking of the ways of understanding the participation of civil society.

S.Donato-S.Vitale District), support was given to the Networks and Community Work Office in the declination of a project on healthy eating with a view to promoting health, through the implementation of social mediation figures and contributing to a rethinking of the ways of understanding the participation of civil society. In Pescarola (Quartiere Navile), support was given to the establishment of the “Health of Proximity Microarea Pescarola” project, which provides for the presence of a team made up of a community and family nurse from the AUSL and two social workers from the Municipality, with the mandate to act proactively on the entire resident population and not only on that part of the citizenry that presents specific social and health problems.

Overall results

Among the main results of the project, instrumental in a reorientation of local social and health services in a sense of promotion of health and equity, there are:

A monitoring system of health inequalities on a city scale, with selected indicators to be verified over time, also useful for an impact assessment of contrast policies.

A shared analysis of the main hubs of the service system, and their potential in terms of promoting health and equity, which can inspire programming, to build local services under the banner of integration, proximity and participation.

A working method based on action research, useful for re-orienting services on the basis of the needs and resources of local contexts and for involving the areas involved, both services and communities, in an integration plan.

Experiments launched in various areas of the city, with a focus on the three axes of integration, proximity and participation and on the determinants of health, and a working method which, also on the strength of the indications of the PNRR and Ministerial Decree 77/2022, sees in the promotion of health the conceptual and organizational pivot for the rethinking and reorganization of local services.

Chiara Bodini, Martina Consoloni, Delia Da Mosto, Leonardo Mammana and Francesca Zanni

Center for Studies and Research in International and Intercultural Health, University of Bologna, Center for International and Intercultural Health, Association for Social Promotion

[1] The complete report of the research activities is available at this address: [visualizzato in data 15/04/2022]

[2] Gentilini V., Bodini C., Di Girolamo C. et al. (2020) An ecological study on health inequalities in the city of Bologna (Emilia-Romagna Region, Northern Italy): bridging knowledge and action. Epidemiology and Prevention, 44 (5-6) Suppl 1:45-53. Available to: [visualizzato in data 15/04/2022]

[3] Bodini C., Gentilini V., Paganoni C., Riccio M. (2021) Equity in the right to health: a multi-methodological and interdisciplinary research-action for the fight against inequalities in the city of Bologna. In (edited by) Castrignanò M., “Sociology of urban districts”. Franco Angeli, Milan. Available to: [visualizzato in data 15/04/2022]

[4] Bodini C., Consoloni M., D’Avanzo V., Giaimo S., Valoncini M. (2023) Lessons from syndemia: integration, proximity and participation to promote equity and health. In (edited by) Castrignanò M, Rimondi T, “Bologna after the pandemic. Territorial impact and future scenarios”. Franco Angeli, Milan. Available to: [visualizzato in data 15/04/2022]

[5] The Networks and Community Work Office is a recent institutional innovation (established with the Neighborhood Reform of 2016), aimed at promoting the decentralization of powers, strengthening community networks and fostering the commitment of citizens’ organizations in taking local care. Unlike traditional welfare services, which focus on direct support to individuals and/or families, the Network Offices work to promote a community-based approach to welfare, centered on local participation. Most of their work is therefore aimed at getting to know the communities that live in the neighborhood, building relationships with citizens’ associations and facilitating the creation of synergies and collaborations to address local issues.