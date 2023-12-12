ACTIVATION OF 10 NEW “OSCO” BEDS AT THE CONA HOSPITAL

Starting from Wednesday 13 December 2023, 10 “Community Hospital (Osco)” beds will be activated at the University Hospital of Ferrara. This new facility is aimed at welcoming patients who access the hospital or who demonstrate non-intensive and non-acute hospitalization needs from the area. This is a useful approach, especially in this winter period, where flu and Covid cases are on the rise.

These first 10 beds will be followed by a progressive expansion, up to 20, thus guaranteeing greater availability at the Cona hospital facility. The fully operational staff will be represented by:

– 9 nurses including 1 case manager and 1 care coordinator;

– 6 Social Health Workers (OSS);

– presence of a General Practitioner 3 hours a day from Monday to Friday.

Osco features. The facility is aimed at patients who need low clinical intensity health interventions, potentially deliverable at home, but who require continuous nursing care and/or health surveillance, even at night, which cannot be provided at home and patients who need post-hospitalisation rehabilitation-re-education support and/or who require so-called respite hospitalisations.

Nursing assistance will be guaranteed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with the support of Social and Health Workers. Medical assistance 3 hours a day from Monday to Friday.

Patients admitted to the acute wards of S. Anna will be able to access Osco by reporting to the Discharge and Continuity of Care Center (CDCA) which will assess the suitability of the patient for Osco, a candidate for difficult discharge.

