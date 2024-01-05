activation of the “Online Payments” platform via PagoPA for the payment of tariffs and stamp duty

The Ministry of Health has joined the national platform “PagoPA”, (article 5 and article 2, paragraph 2, of the Digital Administration Code – Legislative Decree 7 March 2005, n. 82 and article 15, paragraph 5 – bis, of Legislative Decree 179/2012 and subsequent amendments) and has set up its own platform for online payments via PagoPA, called “Online Payments”.

This platform will be accessible to all users in the “Online Services” section, to allow the payment of all sums, including tax stamps, due to the central and peripheral offices of the Ministry via “PagoPA”, including, therefore, tariffs due to Office 8 (Biocides and cosmetics) of the DGDMF for certificates issued relating to cosmetics.

For direct access to the platform Online payments.

The payment methods managed are all those provided by “PagoPa”:

credit/debit card debit on account for banks that join PagoPA bank transfer via the Mybank method Poste Italiane online channels other electronic payment methods (e.g. paypal, satispay, postapay and others) via payment advice to be paid at bank branches, post offices and other payment providers such as Sisal-Pay and Lottomatica points, ATMs, Home Banking and mobile payment applications

The rates present on the “Online Payments” platform refer to all the services provided by the Ministry and are divided by category and subcategory, corresponding to the subjects and areas of the published sheets; it will therefore be necessary to select the subcategory “CLV – Free sale certificates” within the “Cosmetics” category.

It is important that the declared reason allows the reference request to be clearly indicated: in the payment reason, the acronym “clv cosmetici”, the country/ies of destination, the requesting company and the presumed date must be indicated. of submitting the application.

The same reasons must also be reported in case of use of the “PagoPA” system for the payment of the stamp duty due for the application and for the possible release of the requested certificate.

The indications provided must be respected, as the Office may not be able to take into consideration payment receipts which, due to a non-exhaustive reason for payment indicated, are not uniquely attributable to the request for which they are presented.

Share this: Facebook

X

