Of Christine Brown

People who sit eight hours at a desk have a higher risk of dying from a heart attack or stroke. Mini exercises in the office keep you healthy and limit muscle tension

Many Italians between the ages of 25 and 64 spend 5 to 8 hours a day sitting, often in front of a computer. There are several studies that have shown that the “inactive” are more exposed to diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease and cancer. A study published in Jama Cardiology out of 100 thousand people concluded that people who spend more than 8 hours sitting have a risk of mortality from heart attacks, heart failure or cardiovascular disease between 17% and 50% more than those who spend less than 4 hours sitting. Additionally, leg muscles weaken, blood pressure rises, and good cholesterol levels plummet. Those who suffer are above all the lateral and oblique abdominal muscles that keep the back in an upright position: when you sit down these muscles collapse and it is at this point that back pain, neck pain and muscle tension problems arise.

The short breaks For this reason, taking short active breaks, especially in the workplace, can be a solution to limit the risks. It has been shown that a light walk of 5 minutes every half hour leads to a decrease in blood pressure and of glycemia. Even a little one strength training every hour (with two sets of 15 repetitions of 3-4 exercises that mobilize large muscle groups) has a positive effect on the worker’s mental fatigue, with benefits also on tiredness or drowsiness. In some companies to limit the sedentary lifestyle have been installed

standing work stations

: according to a study by the British Journal of Reports this would improve productivity even if the studies on the subject are still too incomplete See also how do you understand you have it and how to overcome it - Libero Quotidiano

Exercises Sedentary behavior at work causes numerous musculoskeletal problems due to the same posture maintained for long hours in the office so that some companies promote active breaks of employees also with a view to limiting absences due to illness due to problems related to the musculoskeletal system. Just the fact of moving leads to benefits on a musculoskeletal level. In general terms they are recommended active breaks of 10 minutes every hour of work continuous, or 3-5 minute breaks every half hour. It is possible to work both with strength training (it takes 2 minutes to do 20 squats) and with ergonomic exercises. With just five minutes of neck and back stretching, improvements can be obtained not only in the perception of pain but also in the reduction of muscle fatigue, with the benefit maintained up to the following 30-40 minutes.

What happens in Japan However, what needs to improve is the attitude of people, who should move as much as possible, as soon as possible, even in the office. It means walking down the halls, climbing stairs, stretching, doing small leg and arm exercises several times throughout the day. In Japan, the exercise routine at school but also in the workplace is a must that has over 100 years of life. Is called “Rajio taiso” or also radio rhythmic gymnastics: is a Japanese radio program that streams exercises of a few minutes on YouTube that can be done in groups without the need for tools. The exercises are now followed by generations of Japanese who at school, in parks and in the office carry out movements with arms and legs to stretch after time spent at the desk. See also Naples, a doctor awarded for his 50-year career dies of an illness after the ceremony

But what can be done to break the sedentary routine?



– Use stairs whenever possible

– Walking while talking on the phone

– Hold meetings while standing

– Walk to work (or get off one stop earlier if using public transport)

– Get up from your chair whenever possible

– Work while standing