At the time of writing this news, a meeting between the European Commission, Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, Google, Nvidia and Sony regarding theXbox’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. As the meeting progressed, however, we got to find out what was said by the parties involved.

Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, said that at the moment “there is no tight agreement with Sonybut I hope it will happen.” Smith also says he has a printed deal with him for Sony.

He also claims that “Sony can spend all its energy trying to block the deal, which will reduce competition and slow down the evolution of the market, or they can sit down with us and work out the details of a deal. Sony claims that Call of Duty is a milestone product, but that ‘milestone game’ was only available on 120 million devices. If this deal goes through, it will be available on an additional 150 million devices.”

He also states “The main concern people have expressed with this acquisition is that Call of Duty will be less available to people, but we’ve shown that the opposite will be true.”

Smith also adds that he is optimistic about the good ending of the agreement now that gives Nvidia that Nintendo have signed a contract with Microsoft. In fact, we recall that the Redmond company has agreed to publish all Xbox PC games via the Nvidia cloud. The 150 million users mentioned by Smith refer precisely to the agreement with Nvidia and Nintendo.

In the midst of all this come the statements by Activision Blizzard who reportedly accused Sony of simply trying to “protect its 20-year dominance of video games”. Activision also believes this merger with Microsoft would only improve competition and “create great opportunities” for workers.

Smith was then asked if they might consider going sell the Call of Duty brand in order to close the deal. The response was, “I don’t think it’s realistic for one part of the company to be carved out of the rest.”

For now, the conclusion is that Sony still does not accept any deal.