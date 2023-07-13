Home » Activision Blizzard: hypothesis immediate agreement between Microsoft and CMA result of a journalistic error
by admin
The hypothesis of a quick deal Between Microsoft and the CMA it seems to have been only the result of a journalistic error, which took for granted the result of the new interlocutions between the Redmond house and the English antitrust body on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Complicated situation

The journalistic error has resulted in a certain misunderstanding

As it later emerged, negotiations are still on the high seas and the CMA has not taken any steps back in the face of the small divestiture proposed by Microsoft. However, CNBC, the first newspaper to report the news, had initially spoken of practically immediate acceptance of the new proposal by the CMA, so much so as to suggest that the English antitrust body had been convinced in some way by the ruling in favor of Microsoft on the request of preliminary injunction of the acquisition of the FTC to retrace its steps, in a rather humiliating way, at least from how everything has been told.

In reality it went in a completely different way, as it is widely understood by now, with the CMA he has declined the offer of Microsoft and agreed to conduct new investigations into the acquisition only on the condition that Microsoft renegotiate the agreement with Activision Blizzard, practically restarting the process.

In fact in the UK the acquisition still remains blocked and, with only a few days left at the end of the period agreed between Microsoft and Acivision Blizzard for the closing of the acquisition, the whole process could come out further slowed down, unless there are attempts at coups to conclude the deal anyway.

In short, many seem to have claimed victory a little too soon, with yesterday’s sentence which certainly helps Microsoft but does not resolve all the knots of the matter.

