Earlier today, we reported on when Activision will host and run various Early Access and Open Betas of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. But that’s not all the Call of Duty news the publisher has in store as part of Call of Duty League Championship Weekend, as it also announced an “era-defining livestreaming franchise called Call of Duty Next.” Activity”.

Scheduled for September 15, the broadcast will include a variety of different things. We’ve been told to expect the “full” Modern Warfare II multiplayer reveal ahead of the first beta, but we’ve also been told to expect to hear more about the “future of Warzone” (most likely Warzone 2) and the Warzone Mobile game in development.

There will also be gameplay from streamers – possibly showcasing Modern Warfare II multiplayer – so if this is your street, be sure to tune in on September 15.