Activision's acquisition hurts Sony, FTC says, and judge wands them

Activision’s acquisition hurts Sony, FTC says, and judge wands them

L’acquisition of Activision according to the lawyers of the FTC represents a damage for Sony: this is the argument that emerged at a certain point, during the final stages of the hearing which sees Microsoft pitted against the American antitrust commission.

The giudice However, Corley lambasted them, saying that a possible damage to Sony is not under discussion, but what could affect consumers: an important clarification, given the widespread feeling that the antitrust has acted more to defend the Japanese company and the his grievances than the users.

As we have reported, the hearing ended with a dense series of questions in an attempt to identify a precise and credible estimate of the users who would switch to Xbox in the event that the acquisition is successful, he estimates that for the moment it appears smoky.

However, it seems that the judge’s decision will be based on this aspect: the verdict will arrive in a reasonably short time, assured Corley, who wanted to reassure Microsoft in this sense.

