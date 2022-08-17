The controversial actor Ezra Miller, who has been in the eye of the storm for several months for his legal problems and the deviant attitude denounced by the victims and several eyewitnesses, has released an official announcement regarding the imminent rehabilitation path that he will face to cure your mental health.

La star di Hollywood Ezra Miller exclusively delivered, for the American online newspaper Variety, a press release in order to disseminate your apologies compared to the destructive behavior he has taken in recent months, as well as the interest in starting a path of care of his own mental health. Far be it from us to justify the legal events and controversial accusations that involved him, let’s analyze what happened and what it means, in this case, to talk about mental health with its stigma still on us.

Your browser cannot view this video

Video of Sunday Melillo

The legal affairs of Ezra Miller



The first episode that betrayed a violent and aggressive conduct by the American actor who became famous thanks to his co-starring role in We are infinitedates back to April 2020: he was in a bar in ReykjavikIcelandic capital, when he took a girl around his neck, slamming her to the ground and screaming in her face: “Do you really want to fight?” following a conversation that the same girl involved described as playful and apparently harmless. In the months that followed the actor had let himself go to statements on social media, some of which were subsequently canceled, without rhyme or reason: among these, a video in which a small group of members of the Ku Klux Klan was filmed and threatened.

After that, Ezra was arrested on suspicion of aggression for hitting a woman with a chair after breaking into her home without permission. And among the many accusations of various kinds, also the hypothesis according to which the star would have kept hidden a mother with her children inside her home.

Read also:

The testimony on one’s mental health



Finally, it is precisely following the arrest in Hawaii this year, for which it was sued for physical and mental abuse and subjected to a severe restraining order, and after the last accusation of burglary issued in Vermont, on which he will have to answer from source to a judge at the end of September, that Ezra Miller released his own press release.

“After going through a period of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering from complex mental health problems and have started a course of treatment. I want to apologize to everyone I have alarmed and disturbed with my past attitude. I am now ready to commit to doing whatever it takes to get back to a healthy, safe and productive phase of my life.

NEWS

LETTER tips, news, curiosities and much more! news-letter-section “>

The reaction of the public



Words written in black on white which, on the one hand, bode well as regards the need for eliminate the social stigma surrounding mental disorders, so as to be able to achieve the much hoped-for goal of being able to deal with this kind of problems as well as physical ones, on the other hand many on social media have expressed their dissent about the actor’s apology. Despite the pleasure of seeing a public figure acknowledge their own faults and, above all, identify and bear witness to all mental disorders without shame involving himself and many more people than many could imagine, it is inevitable for some to see some malice in Miller’s words.

In the last period, in fact, precisely because of the actor’s violent behavior, not only was his career in danger but also at risk. the releases of two films in which the artist is present: The Flash (whose production cost more than 200 million dollars) and the new chapter of the saga Fantastic Beasts.