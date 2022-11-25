Home Health Actor Lando Buzzanca in the hospital, his doctor’s complaint against the RSA: “After a year in there he is skeletal and exhausted”
“Snuggled up in a skeletal bed, exhausted and dramatically lucid”. So the doctor Fulvio Tommasellithe actor’s doctor from Palermo Lando Buzzanca, defines the state of the 87-year-old. An accusation against the residence for the elderly where the actor was hospitalized at the end of 2021. «The loving care declared in the hospitalization in RSA since December 27 last year, overwhelmed a man, who a year ago he walked and talked, in the tragic shadow of himself, always curled up in a bed, skeletal, exhausted and dramatically lucid», he writes in a post on his Facebook profile. Tommaselli continues: «I would like to show you the images of Lando Buzzanca, who has been hospitalized urgently at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic since 8 November». If he doesn’t do it, it’s only out of “respect for an Italian icon of cinema famous all over the world“, explains the doctor. Finally, Tommaselli concludes by recalling that he had already denounced the state of Buzzanca last August 5th. Since then – he says – the actor’s conditions have worsened. Currently, Buzzanca is hospitalized at the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome, where he has been for over a week. The actor is under observation due to a fall from his wheelchair, which occurred in the Rsa, which led him to hit his forehead.

