Actor Paul Reubens, known for his comedic character Pee-wee Herman, has died at the age of 70

American actor Paul Reubens, who became well known in the 1980s for his character Pee-wee Herman, a grown man who behaves as if he were still a child, has died at the age of 70. very famous comedians in the United States, some also released in Italy. Reubens had been ill with cancer for years.

In 1992 he had to put aside his comedic character because of a legal case that had involved him after an arrest for public indecency in a Florida theater and which damaged his reputation. In 2016, he last starred as Pee-wee Herman in the film Pee-wee’s Big Holidaywritten by him and distributed by Netflix.

Continue on the Post

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

