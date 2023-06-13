Home » Actor Treat Williams, who starred in ‘Hair’ and ‘Everwood’, dies in motorcycle crash
Actor Treat Williams, who starred in ‘Hair’ and ‘Everwood’, dies in motorcycle crash

Actor Treat Williams, who starred in ‘Hair’ and ‘Everwood’, dies in motorcycle crash

American actor Treat Williams, known among other things for starring in the musical, died in a motorcycle accident on Monday at the age of 71 Hair of Milos Forman, in Everwooda very famous TV series that aired in the 2000s, and then in 1941 – Allarme a Hollywood by Steven Spielberg, both from 1979. Williams was born on December 1, 1951 in Stamford, Connecticut. According to his agent, Barry McPherson, a car cut him off. However, an investigation into the incident is underway.

His long film, stage and television career had begun in the 1970s and was still ongoing: since 2016 he had starred in the crime television series Blue Bloods, where he played Lenny Ross, a former NYPD detective. In addition to Everwood (2002-2006), had acted in films such as The night of the eagle (1976) by John Sturges, Once upon a time in America (1984) by Sergio Leone e 127 ore (2010) by Danny Boyle. Williams was nominated for three Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s film and television awards last year, and a host of other awards, including the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Satellite Awards and the Independent Spirit Awards.

