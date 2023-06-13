Actor Treat Williams, who starred in ‘Hair’ and ‘Everwood’, dies in motorcycle crash

American actor Treat Williams, known among other things for starring in the musical, died in a motorcycle accident on Monday at the age of 71 Hair of Milos Forman, in Everwooda very famous TV series that aired in the 2000s, and then in 1941 – Allarme a Hollywood by Steven Spielberg, both from 1979. Williams was born on December 1, 1951 in Stamford, Connecticut. According to his agent, Barry McPherson, a car cut him off. However, an investigation into the incident is underway.

His long film, stage and television career had begun in the 1970s and was still ongoing: since 2016 he had starred in the crime television series Blue Bloods, where he played Lenny Ross, a former NYPD detective. In addition to Everwood (2002-2006), had acted in films such as The night of the eagle (1976) by John Sturges, Once upon a time in America (1984) by Sergio Leone e 127 ore (2010) by Danny Boyle. Williams was nominated for three Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s film and television awards last year, and a host of other awards, including the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Satellite Awards and the Independent Spirit Awards.

