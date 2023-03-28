Home Health ACTRESS GLORIA GIACOPINI OF “FERRARA OFF” CELEBRATES WORLD THEATER DAY TOGETHER WITH CHILDREN IN PEDIATRICS
Health

ACTRESS GLORIA GIACOPINI OF “FERRARA OFF” CELEBRATES WORLD THEATER DAY TOGETHER WITH CHILDREN IN PEDIATRICS

by admin
ACTRESS GLORIA GIACOPINI OF “FERRARA OFF” CELEBRATES WORLD THEATER DAY TOGETHER WITH CHILDREN IN PEDIATRICS

For the little patients, a moment to laugh together, for their parents, a relief in difficult days, for the healthcare personnel, a support for the daily activity of thePediatrics Operative Unit directed by Prof. Agnese Suppiejfor the staff of Ferrara Off an unforgettable day. This was the World Theater Day celebrated on March 27 at the Sant’Anna Hospital thanks to a collaboration between the University Hospital of Ferrara and Ferrara Off.

Gloria Giacopiniactress in artistic residence at Ferrara Off, read some excerpts from Roal Dahl’s “Grande Gigante Gentile”, involving adults and children in a group game.

“The will – has explained Giulio Costa, artistic director of Ferrara Offwas to bring the theater to those who find themselves in a particular condition of limitation and fragility. It was very enriching for us too, children, even when they are in difficulty, transmit an extraordinary energy”.

This is how to celebrate Theater Daysaid actress Gloria Giacopiniit has given us back the sense of our commitment: to make people dream to try and improve their existence”.

See also  A new fitness trail in the North Rome park

You may also like

“Better not let your guard down”

Mask fatigue – not a trace, because medical...

“You can live with HIV. Spread the word!”

Paris, searches in the offices of 5 banks

Cholesterol, how to keep it at bay: all...

Car drivers have allergic reactions|allergies in the car

Environment and health: 60 thousand avoidable deaths in...

Increasing market share for biosimilars / In markets...

Here comes Arturo: the new variant makes the...

but which foods contain them and how are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy