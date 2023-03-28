For the little patients, a moment to laugh together, for their parents, a relief in difficult days, for the healthcare personnel, a support for the daily activity of thePediatrics Operative Unit directed by Prof. Agnese Suppiejfor the staff of Ferrara Off an unforgettable day. This was the World Theater Day celebrated on March 27 at the Sant’Anna Hospital thanks to a collaboration between the University Hospital of Ferrara and Ferrara Off.

Gloria Giacopiniactress in artistic residence at Ferrara Off, read some excerpts from Roal Dahl’s “Grande Gigante Gentile”, involving adults and children in a group game.

“The will – has explained Giulio Costa, artistic director of Ferrara Off – was to bring the theater to those who find themselves in a particular condition of limitation and fragility. It was very enriching for us too, children, even when they are in difficulty, transmit an extraordinary energy”.

This is how to celebrate Theater Day – said actress Gloria Giacopini – it has given us back the sense of our commitment: to make people dream to try and improve their existence”.