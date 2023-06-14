“Actually, he had already left us a long time ago”

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.

“He had everything and decided to lose everything”, these are the words to Corriere della Sera by Giuliana De Sio, 67, colleague and former partner of Francesco Nuti, the actor who died yesterday at the age of 68 (hospitalized for some time in the Roman clinic of Villa Verde). He had been living in conditions of “non self-sufficiency” for years, he needed someone to take care of him. Constantly.

The actor’s health had been seriously compromised after that damned fall down the stairs, dated September 3, 2006. The accident had “given” him a cranial hematoma and 4 months in a coma, with serious neurological damage and the loss of most of his motor skills. Subsequently, Nuti almost completely lost the use of speech and lived the rest of his life in a wheelchair. But according to De Sio, the actor’s problems actually started much earlier.

From success to abyss

With the sentence quoted in the first line of this article, De Sio wanted to summarize Nuti’s entire existence. A life similar to a roller coaster ride: for him success would have represented, paradoxically, the very cause of his malaise. That is, depression: «He had already fallen inside him, long before he technically fell. I’ve thought about it many times, there’s no real why, yes I’ve seen him suffer a lot for his father’s death. But how many has this happened to? It is as if at a certain point he had decided to make a switch – says De Sio – I remember a press conference where he announced he was going to commit suicide».

Niti and De Sio shared what the actress herself defines as the “years of fire”, between the decades of the 80s and 90s, when they starred in blockbuster films such as “Io, Chiara e lo Scuro” and ” Casablanca Casablanca”. In the background was their love story, understanding and passionate.

«Memories that seem from yesterday emerge all together, the messes, the laughter, the dinners, the singing with the guitar, the Sanremo Festival that moved him as if it were a Nobel prize, I remember when his father died, his sobs and the first direction, the first disoriented take in Tangier, seems like yesterday», recalls De Sio today. And then, with a mix of sadness and melancholy, he concludes: «It was too early to leave, but he, to be honest, left us a long time ago».

