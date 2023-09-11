Acupuncture, effective against arrhythmias, gastritis and much more: because the WHO has declared it useful in 50 different therapies

Acupuncture can relieve symptoms of around 50 pathologies. The WHO has in fact declared it effective in the treatment of many diseases.

Those who mistakenly believe that acupuncture is not effective must now think again. It is in fact a therapy whose functionality has been accredited by the WHO, the institution has in fact declared it useful for 50 different therapies. But what does this technique consist of? Acupuncture is a discipline that has been handed down for 2000 years and which was born in the context of traditional Chinese medicine. It is based on the principle according to which, through the stimulation of needles in specific parts of the body, the body is helped to regain its energy, blocked by malfunctions that alter its normal functionality. These blocks, according to tradition, favor the onset of diseases.

It is therefore a matter whose origin is oriental and has a therapeutic action, but for a long time in the West its validity was undermined by theories supported by scientific medical literature. This mostly happened in the past, with the passage of time also in Europa the technique has spread widely, encouraging the analysis and verification of its effectiveness. The numerous patients suffering from illnesses or from more varied pathologies they brought their experience, demonstrating that they had found benefits from acupuncture.

Acupuncture is a medical technique used for the treatment of approximately 50 diseases

This prompted professionals to carry out research and it was proven that, acupuncture works well, reducing the pain of those suffering from diseases, managing to achieve the same sensations of well-being provided by taking anti-inflammatories or painkillers.

Acupuncture is a medical technique approved in several areas of the world

Tantasalute.it

In the United States the National Institute of Health recognized acupuncture as a valid replacement for taking drugs opiates. From 1979 until 2023, the WHO has established that this technique is clinically effective for the treatment of numerous diseases.

There are about 50 of them and they range from care to insomnia to that for arthrosis, passing through the gastritis but to cardiovascular problems. In Italy, acupuncture has been recognized by law as a medical service provided by the national health system. This discipline has also proven to be very useful in the treatment ofmigraine, but not only.

Acupuncture is functional in relieving the pain of people suffering from oncological diseasesexperts in fact believe that sufferers of cancer they experience many benefits. In fact, acupuncture acts as an expedient to mitigate the side effects related to chemotherapy or radiotherapy. It is a medical discipline and for this reason it is important to turn to expert operators, it is always good and right to go to specialized centers or professionals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

