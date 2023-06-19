Home » Acute myeloid leukemia, a maintenance treatment against relapses – Medicine
Acute myeloid leukemia, a maintenance treatment against relapses – Medicine

Acute myeloid leukemia, a maintenance treatment against relapses – Medicine

Gaslini identifies an anti-leukemia molecule © ANSA

Against acute myeloid leukemia, an aggressive blood cancer that affects around 3600 people in Italy every year with the highest incidence in the over 65s, there is an effective maintenance therapy that reduces the risk of relapses. The Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has in fact approved the reimbursement of the oral drug azacitidine as maintenance therapy in patients who have achieved a complete remission of the disease and are not candidates for stem cell transplantation.

After the initial response, the oncologists underline, in about 50% of cases the disease relapses within a year and the risk is high especially for people who are not eligible for a transplant. Maintenance therapy, following intensive chemotherapy, therefore plays an important role and the results of the new drug indicate that overall survival in the treated people is more than two years and doubles that free from recurrence. In the international study Quazar aml-001, published in the New England Journal of Medicine and which enrolled 472 patients, says Fabrizio Pane, director of the Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant Operative Unit at the Federico II University of Naples, “the median overall was longer than two years (24.7 months) in patients treated with azacitidine versus 14.8 months with placebo Recurrence-free survival was also longer, reaching 10.2 months versus 4.8 months in the arm control”.

Thanks therefore “to the approval of the reimbursement of azacitidine by Aifa, the horizon of treatment radically changes. Having an effective maintenance therapy – he notes – means being able to offer these citizens a drug capable of prolonging survival with a good quality of life”.

“The availability of innovative therapies reopens the chapter of maintenance therapy, for which interest had waned – explains Adriano Venditti, director of Hematology at the University of Rome Tor Vergata -. With azacitidine, maintenance therapy begins to have an important role, not only for elderly patients. In fact, younger people should also be considered, in whom eligibility for intensive chemotherapy does not necessarily imply – he concludes – that they are also candidates for subsequent stem cell transplantation”.

