Engineered cells can reach the bone marrow more effectively, which could greatly improve leukemia therapies. To take a significant step forward in this direction one Italian studypublished in the scientific journal Bloodconducted by researchers from the Tettamanti Foundation, in collaboration with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the Milano-Bicocca University, the IRCCS San Raffaele of Milan, the IRCCS Humanitas Research Hospital of Rozzano, the Humanitas University, the ‘Institute of Neurosciences of the National Research Council, the Sapienza University of Rome, the University Hospital of Perugia and King’s College London.

The team, led by Marta Serafini, has developed and used the CAR-CIK (Chimeric Antigen Receptor-Cytokine Induced Killer), a particular type of engineered cells. Already used in oncohematology, CAR-T therapy represents a very promising approach for the treatment of various forms of cancer. However, the innovative version developed by the research group exploits the activity of a specific receptor (CXCR4) of chemokines, proteins essential for the immune process. This new strategy allows engineered therapeutic cells to be delivered more efficiently to the bone marrow, and concentrated in the region where chemotherapy-resistant leukemia stem cells are found. In this way, the antitumor action is optimized.

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML), experts explain, is a form of blood cancer that progresses rapidly, as well as the most acute and frequent in adults. Based on data from the Italian Association of Cancer Registries (AIRTUM), in Italy there are an estimated two thousand new cases each year, with a slightly higher onset rate in men than in female counterparts. The results of this study, the scientists comment, pave the way for a new targeted strategy to attack chemotherapy-resistant leukemia stem cells in the bone marrow. The work, add the authors, could allow for overcome current limitations regarding the efficient use of CAR-T cells and other conventional and innovative therapies against AML. Looking ahead, the hope of the research group is to improve the prognosis of patients with this aggressive form of cancer.

“Despite the recent introduction of various innovative treatments – observes Serafini, Head of the Stem Cells and Immunotherapy Unit of the IRCCS San Gerardo dei Tintori Foundation Tettamanti Center in Monza – the life expectancy of people who develop this disease is rather unsatisfactory. The use of CAR-T therapy has hitherto faced the limitation of poor entry of cells into the bone marrow. Our engineered version could greatly improve the effectiveness of these approaches.”

The CXCR4 receptor, explain the authors, is in fact attracted to a protein released by bone marrow cells. Proximity to leukemia stem cells that support tumor progression makes it possible to combat the disease more effectively. “A particularly interesting aspect – he adds Andrea Biondi, scientific director of the Tettamanti Foundation and of the IRCSS San Gerardo dei Tintori – regards the fact that in tests conducted in the in vivo animal model, our engineered cells showed an enhanced anti-leukemic activity compared to previous alternatives, increasing the survival of treated animals”. At the same time, the scholars report, no unwanted side effects have been highlighted. The authors specify that further investigations will be needed to evaluate the tolerability and efficacy of this treatment in human patients. If the promising results of this preclinical work are confirmed by the next trials, the authors conclude, the treatment could increase the chances of keeping AML under control, improving the clinical outcomes of millions of patients worldwide.

Valentina DiPaola

