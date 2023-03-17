What are the effects of chemotherapy on acute myeloid leukemia (LMA)? This question is answered by a study by the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, SR-Tiget and Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, carried out thanks to the support of the AIRC Foundation for Cancer Research. The researchers made use of innovative RNA sequencing techniques and new bioinformatics approaches. The results were published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

Effects of chemotherapy on acute myeloid leukemia: the study

The group of experts has discovered a rare population of leukemia stem cells, already present at the time of diagnosis, which condition the lack of response to therapy. To achieve the goal, the work team studied in detail the tumor cells of patients and animal models during the first administration of chemotherapy. He then developed a molecular signature, made up of a panel of genes to help characterize these rare leukemia stem cells at the time of diagnosis. This way they could offer alternative therapies as soon as possible e better personalization of treatment.

What is acute myeloid leukemia?

The leukemia Acute myeloid is an aggressive disease that iIt usually occurs after the age of 60, although it can affect younger people and children. Currently available therapies can bring the disease to remission. However, a considerable percentage of adult patients have one relapse after traditional treatment. Recent data suggested that relapse often originated from cells already present at diagnosis, difficult to distinguish from the leukemic mass. Furthermore, the mechanism used by these cells to relapse was not known.

The role of RNA sequencing

“We started from serial clinical samples, that is analyzed at diagnosis, along the course of therapy and at relapse. We involved 13 patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) stored in the biobank of the San Raffaele hospital. We analyzed them with an innovative technology, called RNA sequencing at the single cell level (scRNAseq) which allowed us to obtain the expression levels of thousands of genes for each single cell (their transcriptome)”. Matthew Naldiniresearcher at SR-Tiget, is the first author of the research.

Effects of chemotherapy on acute myeloid leukemia: some stem cells affect the lack of response to therapy

The development of new bioinformatics approaches has made it possible to specifically identify transcriptomes associated with leukemia cells. The researchers thus distinguished them from normal blood cells. The latter coexist with residual disease after chemotherapy and cannot be reliably distinguished by standard technology.

In this way, the researchers identified a rare population of leukemia stem cells in a significant percentage of the patient samples. These cells were already present at the time of diagnosis and condition the lack of response to therapy.

Leukemia cells

“Identifying this rare cell population was like finding a needle in a haystack. This would not have been possible with standard techniques which only detect the ‘average response’ of the entire leukemia population. For the first time we have described in great depth the effects of chemotherapy on leukemia cells which were highly heterogeneous. Some died, others proliferated, and still others fell into a deep state of quiescence.” The professor Bernhard Gentner, until recently head of the Stem Cells and Leukemia Laboratory of the San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy, is now a lecturer at the University of Lausanne. concludes Gentner.

What are the effects of the discovery?

The results of this study make sure that the prospect for the future is to systematically introduce the search for these cells at the time of diagnosis. In this way it will be possible to identify patients who may not benefit from classic chemotherapy and immediately offer them an alternative approach based on epigenetic and targeted drugs.

“These findings provide a new tool for making treatments more precise and targeted that complement existing molecular markers in defining disease severity and planning treatment pathways.” The professor Fabio Ciceri he is director of the Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplantation Unit and director of the Cancer Center of the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital.

