Home Health ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA, WHAT DO RECURRENCIES DEPEND ON Hematology
Health

ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA, WHAT DO RECURRENCIES DEPEND ON Hematology

by admin

Responsible stem cells identified

The results of a scientific study, just published in the journal Nature Communications, reveal in depth the heterogeneous effects of chemotherapy on cells from patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The authors are a group of doctors and researchers from the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital, SR-Tiget and Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, and the research, carried out thanks to the support of the AIRC Foundation for Cancer Research, made use of innovative RNA sequencing techniques and new bioinformatics approaches.
By studying in detail the tumor cells of patients and animal models during the first administration of chemotherapy, they discovered a rare population of leukemia stem cells, already present at the time of diagnosis, which condition the lack of response to therapy.
Later they developed a signature … (Continued) read the 2nd page



Keywords | leukemia, myeloid, acute,

See also  Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive decline "Epochal turning point, disease could be curable"

You may also like

The Franco Pannuti Study Center is born (15/03/2023)

It’s raining and water enters through the windows:...

AllEars TV: A COMPLETE Tour of Disney California...

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

A vital need to be there. by Peppe...

«Even in the third grade they are slaves...

School in hospital, the Abf Educational Center will...

The secret of happiness? Eat a plate of...

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Nas checks in school canteens, 1 out of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy