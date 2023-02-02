news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 02 – The survival of the most difficult to treat patients affected by acute myeloid leukemia (i.e. those resistant/refractory to drugs, and elderly and frail) increased by 13 times – from 6 weeks to 18 months – thanks to a new therapy, venetoclax (BCL 2 inhibitor) in combination with azacitidine or decitabine.



It is the result of an all-Italian study (Avalon), published in the journal Cancer, the first “real life” experiment conducted in Europe. 75% of patients achieved disease control. Avalon, promoted and coordinated by the Romagna Institute for the Study of Tumors ‘Dino Amadori’ Irst Irccs (Meldola, FC) and the European Institute of Oncology Ieo in collaboration with the Lombard Hematological Network and the patronage of the Gimema Foundation, collected patient data treated off label from 2015 to 2020 in 32 Italian hematology centres. The coordination work was carried out by Chiara Zingaretti and Elisabetta Petracci of the clinical trial office of the Romagna hospital. A total of 190 patients were enrolled: 43 newly diagnosed but elderly or frail patients who had other diseases and were not candidates for intensive chemotherapy, 68 refractory/resistant (who did not benefit from previous therapies) and 79 relapsers (in whom the disease came back). The results are presented today at the national conference ‘Post-New Orleans 2022 – News from the American Society of Hematology Meeting’, in Milan.



“The prospects of treatment for patients with acute myeloid leukemia, a blood cancer that affects over 2,000 people in Italy every year”, says Giovanni Martinelli, Scientific Director of the Romagna Institute. It is a haematological disease among the most insidious and difficult to treat against which timely intervention and extremely targeted and effective therapies are required. The new study involves patients in worse shape than those involved in clinical trials. Therefore, it is very important that Avalon’s results confirm data from the US pivotal study of venetoclax Viale-A. (HANDLE).

