Acute myeloid leukemia: with new maintenance therapy, survival is more than two years

Thanks to a new hypomethylating drug, oral azacitidine, able to improve survival by reducing the probability of recurrence, today the standard of care for patients with acute myeloid leukemia is changing. Fabrizio BreadFull Professor of Hematology and Director of the Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant Operational Unit at the Federico II University of Naples, and Adriano Venditti, director of Hematology at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, explain the mechanism of action of the new drug, why maintenance therapy is important and what data emerged from clinical studies. AIL Vice-President, Marco Vignetti, draws attention to the importance of also guaranteeing a capillary distribution of the new therapy throughout the country.

