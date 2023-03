Heart attack (or acute myocardial infarction) it occurs when one of the coronary arteries, which supply blood to the heart muscle, becomes blocked. A “plug” (atherosclerotic plaque) forms in one of the coronary arteries and blocks the flow of blood: if the occlusion lasts long enough, the portion of the heart downstream of the artery remains without oxygen and undergoes necrosis, i.e. its cells die.