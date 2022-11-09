The pancreatitis they are disorders that involve several people, and which manifest themselves in abdominal pains of different duration, severity and frequency from case to case.

L’Power supply can do a lot in terms of treatment and prevention: let’s deepen the subject with Professor Alessandro Zerbi, Head of Pancreatic Surgery at Humanitas.

What is the pancreas?

Il pancreas it is a fundamental gland, about 20 cm large, located between the stomach and the vertebral column.

Like other glands, it has endocrine functionnamely that of secreting the hormones it releases into the bloodstream – such as insulin and glucagon, produced by the pancreatic islets present within it -, and esocrinethat is, it produces digestive enzymes.

When the pancreas becomes inflamed, acute pancreatitis can appear. This inflammation can resolve in a few days, or present itself in a more serious form and can recur several times over time.

What are the symptoms of acute pancreatitis?

Often the pancreatitis is caused by the calculus of the gallbladder (or gallbladder stones), but it can also result from overuse of alcoholic.

Among the symptoms, the first to look out for is the pain in the upper abdomen, which can radiate to the back, in the form of pangs. Pain can be accompanied by other symptoms, such as fever, nausea and vomiting, and in severe cases can develop into septicemia.

Acute pancreatitis: how is the diagnosis made?

Il ache is the first loud alarm bell. Blood tests will then confirm the diagnosis: in the case of pancreatitis, in fact, the values ​​of amylase and lipase, two enzymes, undergo an increase.

If the professional feels the need, he may request other tests, from an ultrasound to a CT scan of the abdomen.

Acute pancreatitis and nutrition

The acute pancreatitis is abdominal inflammationand like other abdominal inflammations it has to do withPower supply.

The formation of gallbladder stones is also closely linked to the consumption of many refined carbohydrates and low fiber, along with obesity or sudden weight loss.

After an episode of acute pancreatitis, it is important to follow one up low-fat, high-protein diet. This means introducing foods such as fish, poultry, tofu, beans, lentils, and other legumes. Antioxidants are also important, to be taken with fruit and vegetables.

Fatty, fried or spicy foods can further inflame the pancreas and cause pain, which is why they should be avoided as much as possible, just as alcohol should be eliminated.

Furthermore, again due to the fact that they can increase inflammation, fruit juices, carbonated and sugary drinks, sausages, red meats and in general foods rich in salt and low in water should also be avoided.

How is acute pancreatitis treated?

If acute pancreatitis occurs in mild form, 2-3 days of fasting, possibly combined with the administration of a drip to replenish the body with lost fluids will be sufficient.

In the case of more severe forms, hospitalization may be required, and in some severe cases, surgery. In any case, it will be specialist to propose the most appropriate therapy.

