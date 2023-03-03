Hamburg, January 12, 2023 – The energy crisis does not stop at outpatient medical care: more than 90 percent of doctors and health professionals report noticeable effects in their practices. This is shown by the latest ad hoc survey by the Health Foundation from the “In Focus” series.

The increased energy costs are hitting many outpatient practices hard:

4.5 percent even fear for their existence.

Crisis puts 16,000 practices in need of existence

Prof. Dr. medical dr re. pole. Konrad Obermann, Head of Research at the Health Foundation.

34.4 percent of the practices describe the effects as significant, 4.5 percent even see their existence threatened. “Extrapolated to the entirety of the professional groups surveyed, around 16,000 practices would be acutely concerned about their existence,” says research director Prof. Dr. medical dr re. pole. Konrad Oberman. “Should there be practice closures of this magnitude, the consequences would be particularly noticeable in structurally weak areas.”

Countermeasures: reduce temperature, monitor consumption, switch off devices

In order to be able to cope with the rising costs, 70.4 percent of doctors and health professionals reduce the room temperature in their practices. 65.2 percent increasingly monitor electricity and gas consumption, and 53.4 percent save energy by not using existing devices. In order to be able to pay the energy costs, a third of the practices affected are also postponing planned purchases. Almost a third of the responders already have to go to financial reserves.

Cuts in benefits and staff

In many cases, however, this is not enough: numerous doctors and health professionals report that they can no longer offer important courses or services such as home visits for cost reasons. Others shorten the opening hours of their practices. 7.2 percent said they had to lay off staff or are about to do so to compensate for the increased energy costs.

Support needed for outpatient practices

“The fact that surgeries are getting into a situation that threatens their existence as a result of energy price increases is problematic, because they are essential for nationwide, all-round available and comparatively cheap care for the population,” says Prof. Dr. dr Obermann. He advises concrete measures to support the outpatient practices: “Endangering these important structures through uncontrolled energy costs would not make sense in terms of health policy.”

About the In Focus series

With the ad hoc surveys from the “In Focus” series, the Health Foundation has been highlighting a topic every quarter since the beginning of 2022 that is currently affecting doctors and health professionals in outpatient care. 1,706 service providers took part in the survey in December 2022. The response rate was 6.4 percent.

