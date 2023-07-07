Ad hoc survey on the topic of heat: Doctors integrate measures into their everyday practice

Hamburg – Here you can read the July 2023 foundation letter from the Health Foundation:

Six out of ten doctors rely on structural measures for heat protection

For heat protection in their practices, the majority of doctors (58.3 percent) implement construction measures, such as shading or air-conditioned practice rooms. This is shown by our latest ad hoc survey from the “in focus” series. In addition, more than a quarter adjust practice procedures during heat waves and shift office hours to the morning and evening hours.

Mood barometer Q2/2023: Uptrend has stopped

The economic sentiment in the medical profession deteriorated in the second quarter of 2023 and fell to a value of -31.3. For the first time, we used the mood barometer (formerly the medical climate index) to determine how individual factors affect the work of the medical profession. For 72 percent, decisions and guidelines from politics and self-government have the greatest negative impact.

Journalism Prize 2023: These are the 17 nominated contributions

We received over 220 applications for the Journalism Prize 2023 – a new record. The expert jury viewed the submissions and now the 17 nominated entries have been determined. The expert jury selects the most outstanding contributions, which we honor at the award ceremony on August 31 in Berlin.

Already knew…? Number of evening and weekend consultation hours

Around 68,700 resident doctors, dentists and psychological psychotherapists in the structure directory of care offer consultation hours after 6 p.m. Patients can also make appointments at the weekend with more than 20,000 service providers.

