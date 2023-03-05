Hamburg, October 11, 2022 – The working conditions in outpatient healthcare are currently making things difficult for many groups: More than a third of general practitioners, midwives/obstetricians, dentists and specialists consider the current conditions to be “bad” or “very bad”. For pharmacists it is even more than every second person. This is the result of the current ad hoc survey from the “In Focus” series, with which the Health Foundation sheds light on topics that move doctors and healthcare professionals.

Only two out of ten treatment groups are mostly satisfied

Here you can read the entire commentary by Prof. Dr. medical dr re. pole. Konrad Obermann on the ad hoc survey.

The results are sobering: Only two of the ten groups surveyed – the naturopaths and the psychological psychotherapists – perceive their working conditions as predominantly positive. In all other professional groups, the situation is in need of considerable improvement: “Already in third place among speech therapists, the proportion of positive perceptions is only one third,” reports Prof. Dr. medical dr re. pol Konrad Obermann, head of research at the Health Foundation. “And among the pharmacists at the end of the scale, it’s not even ten percent.”

Stressful factors: administration, technology/digitization and insufficient remuneration

The reasons for the dissatisfaction differ from group to group: While doctors primarily criticize the administration and the effort involved in technology or digitization, the inadequate remuneration is by far the most important factor for non-medical healthcare professionals. And pharmacists feel burdened by administration, a lack of remuneration and constantly changing health insurance regulations.

Warning signal requires quick action

“Regardless of the causes, the values ​​determined in the study are a warning signal that we should definitely take seriously,” emphasizes Prof. Obermann: “Annoyed practice owners and dissatisfied staff are not as efficient, make more mistakes, are more at risk of burnout and lead ultimately lead to poorer results in health care.” It is all the more important to perceive the concerns and interests of employees in the health care system and to act quickly: “The current financial crisis in the system of statutory health insurance can be understood in this context as an opportunity to correct course with a appropriate redistribution of funds,” recommends Prof. Obermann. Although it is difficult to implement fundamental changes due to the complexity of the grown structures: “But small-scale, successive changes based on an overall strategic plan would be quite conceivable.”

About the In Focus Series

With the ad hoc surveys from the “In Focus” series, the Health Foundation has been highlighting a topic every quarter since the beginning of 2022 that is currently affecting doctors and health professionals in outpatient care. 1,461 service providers took part in the survey in the third quarter of 2022. The response rate was 5.5 percent.

About the Health Foundation

Knowledge is the best medicine – spurred on by this idea, the Hamburg-based Health Foundation campaigns nationwide and independently for transparency and orientation in the healthcare system.

In addition to its statutory tasks, the Health Foundation continuously carries out studies, such as the study series “Doctors in the future market of health” since 2005. The foundation records the mood, opinions and experiences of the medical profession and provides research results on current issues.

The structural index of medical care, which the Foundation takes great care to keep up to date, serves as the basis for numerous services. Numerous license partners also use the structure directory – including media companies, statutory and private health insurance companies, federal authorities and research institutions.

