Ad impossibilia psychiatra tenetur: the contradictions of mental health

by Tiziano Acciavatti

03 MAG –

Dear director,

the tragic event that struck my colleague Barbara Capovani has recently opened a debate on the many critical issues and contradictions that mental health presents in Italy. Within our society there are contrasting and non-homogeneous instances that mental health professionals try to keep together only thanks to balancing act, making increasingly impossible reconciliations.

One of the main antitheses that we find ourselves facing is that between the vocation that psychiatric residential structures have given themselves and the requests that come from institutions and citizens. The former aim to rehabilitate, to implement a treatment process capable of giving back to society an individual who has recovered on a personal and relational level. The consequences that this approach brings with it are at least two: 1) rehabilitation is voluntary, it is a choice of the person, for which coercion must be eradicated both in accepting the course and guaranteeing the possibility of exiting it at any time, freedom of treatment sanctioned both on the legal-formal level and on the architectural-structural level; 2) rehabilitation has a limited duration, it is true that it sets objectives, but even if these are not achieved, the patient must return to community life within a couple of years at the latest.

Now the demands that society makes on a daily basis to psychiatry services are often incompatible with this model. In fact, family members, law enforcement agencies, private citizens still delegate social control tasks to psychiatry, asking it to intervene in a resolute and decisive way not only in the event of violent conduct, but also in the event of problems of decorum, hygiene, open conflict. Often, unfortunately, these problems are present in people who have no awareness of their disorders and no interest or desire to be placed in a residential facility. Furthermore, very frequently we speak of chronic disorders resistant to rehabilitation treatments, for which full functional recovery becomes an unrealistic goal.

Unfortunately reflection in this field appears to be undermined by a rhetoric on the basis of which ideal and principled objectives, such as the full human and social recovery of all patients affected by psychic pathology or the complete agreement between what the psychiatrist proposes and what the patient, are already reached or in any case reachable, by putting in place the “good clinical practices” currently available. It is as if, in the oncological field, we were closing the hospices, since oncology sets itself the task of curing all tumor pathologies and ideally bringing the mortality rate to zero for these pathologies.

Or we no longer envisaged ophthalmological, renal or neurological checks for diabetic patients, as we aim to treat them effectively before damage to these systems has occurred. As mentioned, this rhetoric has clearly prevailed in recent years, determining the current organization of the psychiatric care network.

It is a rhetoric that lends itself well to economic reasons for cutting spending. In fact, in the regional planning plans the number of beds to accommodate long-term patients, mainly for welfare purposes, are completely insufficient, as if non self-sufficient chronic psychiatric patients were a small minority, a rare exception.

The answer that psychiatry can currently provide therefore passes exclusively through short (and voluntary) residential courses or non-residential interventions (home assistance, work grants, placements in day centers …), much less expensive than the former. If the reasons for containing costs are understandable, they should however find in psychiatry a strong interlocutor, capable of clearly explaining one’s condition and one’s needs. To resume an expression in vogue, in medicine we must move towards a personalized response to the patient’s needs, which is possible only by having a range of intervention possibilities available. In psychiatry, within this range, the possibility should be foreseen that in some cases, unfortunately, an agreement between clinician and patient cannot be reached or that a long-term stay in healthcare settings is necessary for the most seriously affected patients.

The Basaglia law makes Italy unique in the world, in this perceiving our nation as at the forefront, first of all in the right direction, shaking off, for once, the inferiority complex and the desire to conform to others developed countries. In recent years we have gone even further with the closure of the OPGs, replaced by the REMS.

The latter are structures which, however, have dramatically shown their inadequacy. Primarily in terms of reception capacity, as the times to enter them, to date, cannot be calculated. You are placed on waiting lists that you don’t know if and how long they will take. We are talking about people who are perpetrators of crime and are considered socially dangerous, who do not know where to enter and who can remain free for an indefinite time or, at most, in structures not designed for this type of patient. Secondly, they are inadequate, as frequently as a result of the behavioral problems presented, it is necessary to resort to the SPDCs, which are further overloaded. Finally, often invoking the therapeutic results achieved or the intolerance of staying in the structure which could thus become counter-therapeutic, there is a natural tendency towards social reintegration and the search for alternative solutions, in some cases even where there really aren’t any assumptions.

One of the truths that the COVID-19 emergency has shown is the need and importance of places that we could define as “last places”. I am referring to intensive care, whose centrality and crucial importance have emerged as never before.

The fate of an entire nation in the months of the pandemic emergency (government measures, restrictions on personal freedoms, limitations on production and commercial activities and so on) revolved around the availability and limited capacity to implement these structures, placed at the end of a chain of events (contagion, development and progression of the pathology) which, despite all efforts to block the single passages, it has not always been possible to avert. They take the form of highly specialized and non-replaceable places, whose function cannot be replaced by alternative structures.

These formal characteristics, of high specialization and irreplaceability, are also shared by psychiatric structures, both simple and for offenders. We always hope to be able to do without them and, where necessary, we wish for a stay within them as short as possible, but in any case, as “last places”, they must exist and function at their best. Otherwise, people who need these kinds of answers simply won’t get them, doing great harm to themselves and the surrounding society.

Tiziano AcciavattiPsychiatrist, medical director of ASL breaking latest news

03 maggio 2023

© breaking latest news



Other articles in Letters to the editor

