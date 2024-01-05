Adapting to Change: The Evolving Landscape of Reproductive Medicine in the Modern Era

Reproductive medicine has faced crucial challenges in recent decades, addressing the increasing prevalence of infertility worldwide. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that approximately 17.5% of the adult population, equivalent to 1 in 6 people, experiences infertility, defined by the inability to achieve a “pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual relations”.

In Argentina, these statistics are not foreign to us. The Argentine Society of Reproductive Medicine (SAMeR) estimates that between 15 to 20% of the population faces fertility problems. However, to the difficulties that come from problems in the male or female reproductive systems are added new challenges that originate from changes in social dynamics.

Today, women postpone motherhood and it is very common for fertility problems to be more of a matter of time. In this way, reproductive medicine will increasingly have to deal with the process of social evolution and the changes that result from it.

Procrearte has been open and attentive to the evolution of different social demands, understanding that change is constant. In fact, fertility preservation was among the services that grew the most, with a significant post-pandemic impact. They increased by 177%, reflecting the growing trend of women wanting to freeze eggs. Now, the trend has stabilized, showing 30% year-on-year growth in 2022-2023.

Other fertility centers in Argentina have also seen an increase in cases of egg freezing. The Argentine Society of Reproductive Medicine (SAMeR) estimated an increase of close to 20% annually in cases of egg freezing in various fertility centers.

Fertility preservation is a technique that consists of vitrifying the oocytes, which can translate into freezing the eggs to preserve them until the moment they are used to become a mother. Most women at age 40 retain only 3% of their ovarian reserve. Procrearte’s Maternity Bank allows for preserving a woman’s good reproductive capacity by leaving pregnancy for the time she considers appropriate.

Reproductive medicine is constantly challenged to reinvent itself from its original conception. This dynamic of change operates in real time, already taking genetics as a fundamental basis to offer personalized and preventive treatments to the general population, not only to those who face fertility problems.

The pharmaceutical industry is already immersed in the development of personalized medicines based on genetics, marking a significant change in the way health is approached. For this reason, Procrearte has established a genetics area as a comprehensive service, offering the interpretation of genetic studies carried out outside the country, adapted to personalized treatments. This vision, known as ‘Pre Family’, seeks to offer a preventive and genetic approach to the entire population of reproductive age, taking genetics to a broader level.

This comprehensive approach reflects Procrearte’s commitment to continuous evolution to provide advanced, personalized options to everyone on their journey to parenthood.

