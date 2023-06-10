Adaptogenic substances: powerful natural remedies – Targatocn.it

In the last article I told you about chronic stress and the “allostatic load” and how much both wear out the body, keeping it in an inflammatory state which, over time, manages to modify not only the metabolism, but also the neuro-cognitive functions.

Today we talk about the “tools” that nature makes available to us to be able to support our body in stressful conditions. They are called “adaptogenic” substances because they counteract psychophysical alterations, limiting the risk of disease.

Adaptogens have a tonic action and are able to restore balance (homeostasis) at various levels and for this reason they are considered, by PNEI itself (psychoneuroendocrinoimmunology), substances capable of improving the function of the regulation and correction systems that may predispose to the development of inflammatory and chronic diseases. Homeostasis is the set of self-correction and recovery mechanisms put in place by the body to restore lost internal balances.

Anything that alters, manipulates, annoys our physiology also reduces the potential of our body to recover the state of health. The term adaptogen was first coined in 1947 by Nikolai Lazarev, a Soviet physician and scientist. Since then, over the years, scientific research on adaptogens has continued, confirming a real action of rebalancing and strengthening the entire body system.

Today, adaptogens are defined as non-toxic substances for the body which do not have specific pharmacological properties, but which increase non-specific resistance to biological, chemical and physical stress factors, exerting a regulating action on the body with a normalizing effect on various organs and systems. To be considered as such, they must possess specific characteristics: they must increase physical, mental and cognitive performance; they must not depress energy resources and have side effects; they must not create withdrawal.

Furthermore, they must be safe and favor recovery from various pathological conditions. Finally, they must reduce stress-induced damage, improving recovery times and the ability to react to stressful agents such as infections, depressive states, asthenia, food poisoning that make up our “allostatic load”.

These substances are able to enhance our adaptive capacity which allows our body to remain stable through change. A capacity that we could define as an “adaptive dynamism implemented in response to stress”. This whole system has as its primary objective the maintenance of homeostasis, based on a very important rule: “Better outside than inside!”. What does it mean? Everything that does not serve our body or constitutes a toxin or poison must absolutely be eliminated, because everything that stagnates inside, in the long run, favors the development of pathological conditions which can become chronic over time. Imagine waking up one morning with a rash, perhaps in the groin or on the trunk.

Of course there can be many causes (dysbiosis, food intolerance, lymphatic stasis, contact or inhalation of a poisonous substance), but regardless of the cause that triggered the symptom on the skin, one thing is certain: your body is “pulling out” . That is, he has implemented a way to free himself from the toxins that are inflaming him.

In a nutshell, in the presence of a toxic overload it is as if the body activates an additional escape valve, in this case, the skin, a secondary excretory organ that runs to the aid of the liver, intestines, lungs or kidneys which are primary excretory organs. The problem is that, in the long run, compensatory mechanisms, such as the one I have described to you, can develop and favor pathologies, as they represent stressful conditions for the body. This is why it becomes essential, in particular moments of our lives, to resort to these substances, under the targeted advice of a specialist in the sector (Naturopath).

Among all the adaptogenic plants that I happen to recommend most frequently, I point out Rhodiola rosea, traditionally used in Siberian folk medicine to strengthen the immune system. The main feature of Rhodiola is its effectiveness in supporting the body in the phases of change, giving it strength and resistance in the face of external stimuli.

Its active ingredients, mainly contained in the root, are able to improve the response to fatigue and the ability to adapt, acting on both the physical and mental spheres. On a physical level, Rhodiola has anabolic effects, i.e. building and increasing muscle mass and accelerating the recovery of the body subjected to physical effort or stressful events.

Instead, from a psycho-emotional point of view it intensifies memory, concentration and mental lucidity. It is very effective in improving mood. It is a valid aid in case of depressive or anxiety-provoking states, as its active ingredients help regulate the levels of two fundamental neurotransmitters of good mood: serotonin and norepinephrine.

This plant is also useful in case of nervous hunger, thanks to its relaxing and rebalancing effects on the neuroendocrine system. Furthermore, it also stimulates some lipases, enzymes involved in the metabolism of fats, which are thus mobilized by the adipose tissue and transformed into “fuel” to produce energy, promoting weight loss. Another plant that I often recommend in my naturopathic consultations is Ashwagandha or Withania Somnifera (Indian Ginseng), a plant widely used in Ayurvedic medicine, traditional Indian medicine. Its active ingredients (withanolides) are concentrated in the root and have above all tonic and adaptogenic properties, but also very interesting anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects.

These properties have been confirmed by modern scientific research also with clinical studies on humans. Without going into the specifics of each case (because each therapeutic path must be evaluated “ad personam”), Indian Ginseng helps acontreat anxiety and nervousnessa improve memory, concentration and attentiona fight fatigue, debilitation e insomniawithout the side effects that other stimulants can sometimes have.

Ashwagandha does not irritate the gastric mucosa and can be taken by those suffering from musculoskeletal pains, arthritis and rheumatic problemsat the same time also about gastroesophageal reflux and gastritis. Another exceptional “adaptogenic food” that I consume myself at different times of the year is the Klamath seaweed, a microalgae from the lake of the same name, which is part of the large family of blue green microalgae. It is very effective, as it naturally contains all the most important nutrients that our cells need. We could define it: a powerful natural tonic.

This seaweed contains the complete spectrum of natural vitamins, mineral salts, trace elements, amino acids and highly assimilable proteins, essential fatty acids, chlorophyll, antioxidants, polyphenols, immunomodulatory polysaccharides, anti-inflammatory phycocyanins. All active ingredients that stimulate the body’s physiological recovery and enhance its reparative and regenerative capacity.

Specifically, Klamath exerts a direct action on intestinal permeability; inhibits neurodegenerative processes; fights psychophysical stress; it performs a very important immunoregulatory function and, like all adaptogenic plants, it helps regulate and normalize the level of cortisol, the stress hormone which, if kept constantly in circulation, can condemn our body to dangerous wear and tear. I have mentioned only three, but in reality there are many adaptogenic plants/substances that nature makes available to us.

From freezing Siberia to fascinating India, to the pristine waters of the volcanic lake in Oregon, every pristine corner of our planet is a precious resource for our state of health.