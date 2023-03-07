breaking latest news / Bergamo City
Tuesday 07 March 2023
The alliance is renewed again and after the panettone comes the dove. Always in the name of sweetness and solidarity
Also in view of Easter, the Marchesi Bakery and the Bergamo Disabled Association are joining forces to support the universe of the disabled.
By purchasing a handcrafted dove, you can contribute to the project to build a new gym put in place by the partnership. «The gym – they explain from the association which has been alongside the disabled for 34 years with concrete support capable of involving the community in initiatives always under the banner of solidarity – aims to make available to all people who need of continuity in mobility after discharge from hospital facilities and the usual rehabilitation cycles carried out within the same hospitals». All this thanks to the willingness of Asst Papa Giovanni XXIII to grant the Bergamo Disabled Association a disused pavilion to be restored «to create an additional service to complete the Community House».
How to book
The solidarity doves are in the 1 kg format, glazed and in several flavours. You can buy and support the project by email or whatsapp message on 339/6143343. Reservations are open from 8 March and the doves can be collected at the Adb headquarters in via Borgo Palazzo 130 during opening hours. The cost is 39 euros.
