By purchasing a handcrafted dove, you can contribute to the project to build a new gym put in place by the partnership. «The gym – they explain from the association which has been alongside the disabled for 34 years with concrete support capable of involving the community in initiatives always under the banner of solidarity – aims to make available to all people who need of continuity in mobility after discharge from hospital facilities and the usual rehabilitation cycles carried out within the same hospitals». All this thanks to the willingness of Asst Papa Giovanni XXIII to grant the Bergamo Disabled Association a disused pavilion to be restored «to create an additional service to complete the Community House».