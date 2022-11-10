The alliance is renewed. In the sign of sweetness and solidarity. Also in view of Christmas, the Marchesi bakery and the Bergamo disabled association join forces to support the universe of the disabled. By purchasing an artisanal panettone you can contribute to the construction project of a new gym put in place by the association. “The gym – they explain from the association that for 34 years has been at the side of the disabled with concrete support able to involve the community in initiatives always in the name of solidarity – aims to make available to all people who need of a continuity in mobility after discharge from hospital structures and the usual rehabilitation cycles carried out within the same hospitals “. All this thanks to the willingness of Asst Papa Giovanni XXIII to grant the Bergamo disabled association a disused pavilion to be restored “to create an additional service to complete the Community House”.

The panettone will be bookable until November 14th. You can send an email to the address [email protected] or call the numbers 339.6143343 or 339.4024660. The collection will then be carried out at the headquarters of the association in via Borgo Palazzo 130. A panettone of excellence on a social and gastronomic level.

This year, in fact, the bakery (a brand with over 60 years of history in the city, among the stores in via Borgo Palazzo, piazza Pontida and via Capitanio) obtained the award as the best panettone in Lombardy and among the top five in Italy . The award was given to the “maestro” Silvano Marchesi in Milan, last September by Carlo Cracco, one of the best-known chefs on a national level. The hope of the promoters of the initiative is that it will have the same success achieved over the years. Always in line with the motto they have adopted, that is “do good with good”.