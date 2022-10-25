There are those who at eighty try to live the routine in a different way, with energy, positivity and enthusiasm in making new experiences, leaving everyone amazed by so much vitality, sometimes even too much. This is the case of Gualtiero, the protagonist of “Add life to the years. #IlVaccinoConta “, the ironic campaign conceived by HappyAgeing (the Italian Alliance for Active Aging aimed at promoting initiatives in favor of the health of the elderly), created with the aim of raising awareness on vaccinations recommended when over 65 .

Portrayed by the actor and writer Bruno Gambarotta, this elderly full of life knows well that, given his age, to keep active one must take care of one’s health, starting with the prevention of some potentially very dangerous diseases for those who are no longer young. For this reason, in agreement with his doctor, he undergoes seasonal vaccinations, such as that against the flu, and those recommended against Covid-19, pneumonia, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis and herpes zoster, better known as Fire of Sant ‘Antonio. Until the end of February, every month it will be possible to follow his funny sketches on social channels and on the HappyAgeing website, where the first episode is already available.

The risk of “vaccine fatigue”

There are two main objectives of the campaign: the first is to counteract the so-called “vaccination fatigue”, that is, the progressive move away from vaccines that leads even the super fragile and the elderly, perhaps tired of undergoing continuous and close injections, to no longer perceive in the right way the need to protect yourself from dangerous diseases; the other, instead, is to emphasize how the prevention of some diseases and their more serious consequences is for the over 65 not only a way to preserve their health, but also a means to ‘add life to the years’, to live new experiences and enjoy them fully.

The recommended vaccinations

In fact, it is precisely during the third age that chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases have the greatest impact. And given that some infections carry with them the risk of aggravating these conditions, the National Vaccination Prevention Plan recommends influenza vaccination, to be carried out once a year between October and December; the anti-pneumococcus (the first agent responsible for pneumonia), which is administered only once in the course of life, at any time of the year or together with the flu vaccination; anti-herpes zoster, which is able to reduce by about 65% the cases of post-herpetic neuralgia, one of the most frequent and debilitating complications of the disease, which causes chronic pain. In addition, every 10 years it is also advisable to undergo the vaccine to protect yourself from diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis. All of these vaccinations for those over 65 are free.

The four episodes

The HappyAgeing campaign will run throughout the fall and winter, and will split into four episodes. In the first, Gualtiero is the undisputed protagonist of the stage in the living room, where he has decided to celebrate his forty years of marriage with an improvised choreography to the rhythm of hip hop music. The energy and rhythm he puts into the dance, leaving his wife surprised and incredulous, are also the positive consequence of the flu vaccination. The irony and lightness with which the eighty-year-old faces different situations of daily life, many of which are similar to those experienced by any other of his peers, will therefore be the common thread of all the episodes of the campaign. After the first episode dedicated to the flu vaccine, it will be the turn of those dedicated to vaccinations against pneumonia, Covid, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis and herpes zoster.