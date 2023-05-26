Add this ingredient to your desserts and they will taste even better: you won’t be able to do without it once you get to know it

One more or less ingredient in a preparation definitely makes the difference. Try adding this in sweets, everything will be different.

Chi spade in the kitchen you know, adding even a single ingredient can considerably change the taste, appearance or texture of a dish.

But if on the one hand there are the purists, the traditionalists, those who follow their grandmother’s recipe step by step and don’t allow for changes, on the other there are those who love to experiment, because the kitchen is also this.

Contamination between different styles, perhaps with the addition of ingredients from other countries in traditional dishes, could give life to an explosive flavor never tasted before, so why not try it?

This is how the dishes were born fusion, and today we try to add a special ingredient that you would never have imagined before in desserts, for a unique taste.

The special ingredient in sweets

What are we talking about? Of a spice. It may seem strange, but adding a spice to a sweet preparation will amaze your guests. You have certainly tasted the curry, fantastic with chicken, rice or chips. Maybe the curcuma, slightly harsh. in sweets certainly the cinnamon, which is the one that most, together with the ginger, it is used to enrich these preparations. What if we told you that you can also use the cardamom?

Its particular flavor makes it suitable for many dishes and among these desserts. Slightly spicy, it has a sweet and citrus note, but as with any spice, little is needed to give that extra taste to the dish. There are different types, that bianco which is little used in the kitchen, that marrone, which has an almost smoky taste, the verde, very valuable and with an intense and balsamic taste, and finally that nero, more delicate and therefore more used.

Properties and recipes

Among the recognized properties of cardamom we include digestive and anti-inflammatory properties; it also seems to speed up the metabolism. How to use it? Given that we can easily find it on the market in powder form, it is also possible to find the berries and is used to enrich different dishes but also drinks like coffee and chocolate. For example, 20 pods left to steep in coffee overnight, once filtered will give the tiramisu a flavor never experienced before. While 2 grams of cardamom powder added to the flour will make yours pleasantly citrusy Apple pie.

Did you know that despite being an oriental spice it is widely used in Scandinavian countries? Together with cinnamon, for example, in Sweden they prepare some fantastic ones braided brioches, while 3 eggs, 150 g of butter and 150 g of brown sugar, 100 g of flour 0, 3 tablespoons of lemon juice, a sachet of yeast and the powdered seeds of 10 cardamom pods, will become a perfect kardemummakaka.