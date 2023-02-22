Home Health Added sugars are bad for the heart
Health

by admin
Heart health and added sugars. The combination is particularly dangerous. The news is contained in a study that saw the collaboration of three prestigious universities, such as that of Oxford in Great Britain, Aarhus in Denmark and Otago in New Zealand. Second I study consuming too many added sugars significantly increases the risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

What are added sugars? Where can we find them?

The sugars we ingest can be natural or added. Natural ones, as the name indicates, are those that are naturally present in foods, such as fruit or vegetables. Added sugars are refined, used as table sugar and in food preparation. Particular importance in this regard have the so-called hidden sugars. These are those food products which in their preparation involve the use of sugars, even if they are salty foods. Most convenience foods have large quantities. Here you can find the list of non-sweet foods that contain the most.

Heart health and added sugars: Over 100 people monitored for nearly 10 years

The researchers employed by the three universities monitored a sample of 110,497 people. Experts have been monitoring their health conditions for almost ten years. There were 4,188 cases of heart disease, 1,124 of which related to strokes. Analyzing the data available to them, the scientists understood how excessive intake of added sugars had increased the chances of being affected by these episodes.

The fibers help to improve the situation

But there’s more. You don’t need to eat large amounts of foods that contain added sugars. With just a 5 percent increase in calories from added sugars, the risk of heart disease and stroke increased by 6 percent and 10 percent, respectively. However, if we add five grams of fiber to our diet every day, the risk of developing cardiovascular disease drops by 4 percent.

